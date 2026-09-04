Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status: How To Check On BSE, NSE, Bigshare

The allotment status for the Deepa Jewellers IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, Sept. 4. The Rs 459.72 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 42.61 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 10.17% listing gain.

Applicants can check their Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Monday, Sept. 7. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Deepa Jewellers Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol “DEEPA” from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit”.

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.

Step 2: Select any one server out of the three options.

Step 3: Select “Deepa Jewellers Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names.

Step 4: Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Step 5: Fill in the captcha details.

Step 6: Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today

Unlisted shares of Deepa Jewellers were trading at a grey market premium of Rs 18 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 4. Based on the upper price band of Rs 177, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 195, signalling a listing gain of 10.17%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Listing Date

Shares of Deepa Jewellers IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO of Deepa Jewellers was subscribed 42.61 times on Sept. 3, on the third and final day of bidding.

QIBs: 37 times

37 times NIIs: 105.96 times

105.96 times RIIs: 18.55 times

Deepa Jewellers IPO Details

The IPO of Deepa Jewellers is a book build issue of Rs 459.72 crore. The issue comprises fresh issue of 1.41 crore shares aggregating to Rs 250 crore and offer for sale of 1.18 crore shares worth Rs 209.72 crore.

The IPO price band was set at Rs 168 to Rs 177 per share. The lot size for an application was 84 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 14,868 (based on upper price).

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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