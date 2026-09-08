Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Out: Check Cast, Plot, Release Date And More

Godzilla Minus Zero follows the next chapter in the story of the Shikishima family, bringing back familiar characters from the previous film while expanding the world of the franchise.

What Is Godzilla Minus Zero About?

Set in 1949, two years after Godzilla Minus One, the film follows Kōichi and Noriko as they try to rebuild their lives after the destruction caused by Godzilla. Their efforts are disrupted when the giant creature returns, creating a new crisis in Japan.

The sequel continues Kōichi and Noriko's journey while introducing new characters and developments surrounding Godzilla's return.

Godzilla Minus Zero Cast And Crew

Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Kōichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, while Minami Hamabe reprises her role as Noriko Shikishima. Hidetaka Yoshioka returns as Kenji Noda, with Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu.

Sakura Ando reprises her role as Sumiko Ōta, while Miou Tanaka plays Tatsuo Hotta. Sae Nagatani returns as Akiko. Min Tanaka joins the cast as biologist Kanji Murakami, while Masami Nagasawa plays Aoyama.

Takashi Yamazaki has written and directed the film and is also handling its visual effects. Kazuaki Kishida is among the producers. Toho Studios and Robot Communications are the production companies, while Toho is distributing the film.

Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer

The Godzilla Minus Zero trailer shows widespread destruction and hints that Godzilla may not have been defeated. It also reveals a new plan to stop him, while Noriko worries about her family's future. The trailer sets up another major battle with Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus Zero Release Date

Godzilla Minus Zero is scheduled to release in Japan on November 3, 2026, followed by its North American theatrical release on November 6, 2026

Watch The Trailer Here

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