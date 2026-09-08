Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign against Inter Milan in a Matchday 1 clash on September 8. The match will also mark Jose Mourinho's first Champions League game in his second spell as Real Madrid manager.

Real Madrid will head into the European opener looking to respond after suffering their first defeat of the season. Mourinho's side were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis in their latest LaLiga outing, despite creating several opportunities. The defeat ended their unbeaten start to the campaign, with Madrid having won their previous three league matches.

Inter, meanwhile, will arrive in Madrid in strong form. Cristian Chivu's side came from two goals down to defeat Napoli 3-2 in their latest Serie A fixture. Lautaro Martinez scored twice, including the stoppage-time winner, while Marcus Thuram also found the net as Inter completed a dramatic comeback. The victory extended their perfect start to the Serie A season.

The fixture also carries an added storyline with Mourinho facing his former club. The Portuguese manager guided Inter to the Champions League title in 2010, while Inter are now coached by Cristian Chivu, who played and captained the Inter team under Mourinho during that historic campaign.

Mourinho's focus will be on securing three points as Real Madrid begin their eight-match league-phase campaign.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Venue

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League match will be played at the Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Match Start Time

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Head-To-Head

Real Madrid and Inter Milan have faced each other 19 times in the competition. Real Madrid have won 10 matches, while Inter Milan have won seven, with the remaining two matches ending in draws, according to the official UEFA Champions League website.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois(GK), Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Ousmane Diomande, Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappe.

Inter Milan: Josep Martínez(GK), Alessandro Bastoni, Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Andy Diouf, Nicolò Barella, Curtis Jones, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Carlos Augusto, Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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