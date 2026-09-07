Donald Trump As Green Lantern? White House AI Video Sparks Mockery

The White House has shared an AI-generated video portraying US President Donald Trump as the DC comic book superhero Green Lantern, drawing widespread mockery from his critics.

The video, posted by the official White House account on X, shows Trump wearing a glowing green power ring. In the AI-generated clip, he uses the ring's powers to create a massive border wall, construct a large building site and pose in front of military aircraft.

The post, which features the 80-year-old president, was accompanied by the oath associated with the Green Lantern Corps. Characters in the DC comic book universe recite the oath to charge their power rings.

The White House video also uses Kanye West's "Flashing Lights" as its soundtrack, raising another potential copyright issue involving content shared by the Trump administration.

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White House Post Coincides With 'Lanterns' Episode

The timing of the White House post also drew attention. The video was shared as Episode 4 of HBO's Lanterns aired on Sunday night. The series is based on the Green Lantern characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

The Green Lantern video was also part of a broader AI-heavy social media blitz by Trump on Sunday. The president shared a series of AI-generated and highly stylised posts, many of which appeared to have little basis in reality.

Trump Shares AI Images With George Washington, Iran

Among the posts were AI-generated images showing Trump alongside George Washington, the first US president. One such image depicted Washington meeting Trump and senior Cabinet officials in the Oval Office.

Trump also shared an AI-generated image of himself aboard an aircraft carrier, appearing to watch as several ships cameost came as his war on Iran entered its sixth month, with no end in sight.

In another AI-generated image, Trump was shown smashing a chunk of land representing Iran with a comically oversized hammer carrying an American flag on its head.

Space Force, Robert De Niro Images Also Shared

Trump's social media activity also included AI-generated designs for Space Force uniforms. The designs appeared to draw heavily from the uniforms worn by the evil Galactic Empire in the Star Wars franchise.

Elsewhere, Trump shared a fake image of actor Robert De Niro, a vocal critic of the president, holding a T-shirt that read, "Trump is my president."

While sharing the image, Trump wrote: "Even this jerk is beginning to get it!"

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The series of AI-generated posts, including the White House video showing Trump as Green Lantern, prompted widespread ridicule from Trump's critics on social media.

The episode adds to a growing stream of AI-generated imagery being used across the Trump administration's social media presence, blending political messaging with pop culture references and fictional scenarios.

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