'Oil Exports Crashing, Currency Destroyed': Trump Steps Up Iran War Rhetoric

US President Donald Trump shared graphics on Truth Social on Sunday showcasing shifting regional oil trends. One graphic, reading "IRAN'S OIL EXPORTS ARE CRASHING!", pointed to Iranian exports dropping toward zero, while a second, titled "Hormuz Oil Volumes are BACK!", showed Strait transit recovering to 18 million barrels per day from pre-conflict levels of 20 million.

One post boldly claimed, “IRAN HAS HYPERINFLATION,” highlighting the rapid collapse of Iran's currency. The graphic charted the rial's freefall, showing it plummet from about 900,000 to the U.S. dollar in early 2025 to beyond 2.27 million rials per dollar.

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Another graphic presented the message even more starkly, proclaiming, “Iran's Currency is DESTROYED.” By tracking the plummeting value, the visual framed the currency's rapid collapse as a direct result of intensifying U.S. economic sanctions and military pressure. The post aligns with his strategy to showcase how sanctions and naval blockades are crippling Iran's economy. Because oil revenues remain Tehran's financial lifeline, disrupting these exports serves as a central pillar in the broader economic conflict.

He also claimed the STRAIT OF HORMUZ as the US's new territory in another post.

While in another post, he shared a graphic with the message, “Iran is a Failing nation.” Trump continued his digital barrage against Tehran, firing off a series of stylised visual posts on Truth Social as Washington and Iran remain locked in a high-stakes standoff over the vital Strait of Hormuz oil corridor.

In one post, he shared a written image saying, “Bye bye, Kharg.”

Kharg Island remains a vital strategic target, as it historically handles the vast majority of Iran's crude exports. A prolonged disruption to operations there would directly sever one of Tehran's most critical financial lifelines. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned Washington that Tehran would deliver a far sharper counterstrike to future aggression.

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