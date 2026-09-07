Pranav Construction IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

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Anand Rathi Report

Pranav Construction IPO: 10 Key Things to Know Before Investing

1. IPO dates

Pranav Construction IPO is scheduled to open today September 7, and the offer closes for subscription on Sep. 09

Investors can bid during this three-day subscription window. The IPO is tentatively scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE on Sep. 15.

2. Price band

The real estate company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

3. IPO size

Pranav Construction IPO is a mainboard book-built issue worth Rs 351 crore, comprising of fresh issue worth Rs 315.6 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) worth Rs 35.4 crore. The majority of the IPO comprises a fresh issue, meaning proceeds largely go to the company

4. Lot size

The minimum lot size for the ipo is 120 shares, meaning the retail investors will need to invest at least Rs 14,880 at the upper price band.

5. Objectives of the Issue

The company plans to utilize the proceeds for:

Funding redevelopment project costs, approvals, FSI purchases, and rehabilitation expenses.

Repayment/prepayment of borrowings.

Acquisition of future redevelopment projects.

General corporate purposes.

6. Peer comparison

Keystone Realtors, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Suraj Estate, Kalpataru are the other listed peers in the segment.

5. About the company

Pranav Constructions is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on redevelopment projects.

It operates primarily in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai and is among the leading players in MCGM redevelopment projects.

As of March 2026, its portfolio included: 28 completed projects, 20 under-construction projects, 17 upcoming projects

Total 65 redevelopment projects across the MCGM region.

6. Financial Performance

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 761.6 crore in FY26 from Rs 636.3 crore in FY25 and Rs 447.5 crore in FY24.

Ebitda rose to Rs 128.5 crore in FY26 from Rs 96.6 crore in FY25.

PAT jumped to Rs 71.3 crore in FY26 from Rs 62.3 crore in FY25 and Rs 39.6 crore in FY24.

7. Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)

Centrum Broking Ltd, PNB Investment Services Ltd. are the book running lead managers for the issue. while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.

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8. Key strengths:

Among the leading real estate companies in the Western Suburbs with a demonstrated growth and strong pipeline.

Demonstrated project execution capabilities with in-house functional expertise

Capital efficient business model with high barriers to entry

Established a customer-centric brand in the Western Suburbs with robust stakeholder management

Track record of consistent financial performance.

9. Key risks

High dependence on Mumbai's MCGM region (99%+ revenue concentration).

Regulatory approvals and redevelopment execution risks.

Dependence on contractors and material suppliers.

Real estate sector cyclicality.

10. Valuation

At the upper price band, the company is valued at 19.6x FY26 P/E and 12.7x FY26 EV/Ebitda, implying a post-issue market capitalization of Rs 1,396.5 crore.

Given the company's strong market position in the redevelopment segment, asset-light model, execution track record and healthy growth pipeline, the brokerage believes the valuation is reasonable considering the growth opportunities in Mumbai's redevelopment market. Accordingly, Anand Rathi recommends a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating for the issue.

Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:

Anand Rathi Pranav Ipo Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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