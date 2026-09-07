Nathan Fielder Unveils Elizabeth Holmes' Documentary 'You Can See Everything' - Watch The Teaser

Nathan Fielder's secret documentary about former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has finally been unveiled. Titled You Can See Everything, the film had a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival on September 6, while A24 released its first teaser ahead of a theatrical release in October.

Rumours about the project had been circulating for months, with reports claiming Fielder had been meeting Holmes in prison and filming a documentary about her. The film was kept under wraps until its surprise premiere on Sunday.

What Is The Documentary About?

According to A24's official synopsis, the story begins 34 days before Holmes was sent to prison. During that time, she invited a film crew to follow her and record her life. What starts as a close look at Holmes eventually turns into a strange three-year journey for the filmmakers.

The documentary is directed by Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Fielder is best known for shows such as Nathan For You and The Rehearsal, while Oppenheim directed Some Kind of Heaven and Primetime.

First Teaser Is Out

The teaser gives viewers a look at the unusual dynamic between Fielder and Holmes. At one unsettling exchange, Holmes tells him, “I don't have anything to deceive you on.”

Fielder responds, “Of course I'm not deceiving you. I'm engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There's no reason for me to do that.”

He then ends the conversation by saying, “OK. Alright. OK, good chat,” before asking her, “You're being real right now?” “I'm always being real,” Holmes responds.

Watch The Teaser Here:

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Controversy Around Holmes

Holmes began her more than 11-year prison sentence in May 2023 after being found guilty of defrauding investors through her health technology company, Theranos. She had promoted the company's technology as capable of carrying out numerous medical tests with just a small blood sample using its proprietary machine.

With Holmes opening her life to cameras shortly before entering prison, and Fielder and Oppenheim spending three years exploring her story, You Can See Everything is set to offer a new take on one of Silicon Valley's most controversial figures.

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