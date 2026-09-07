iPhone 18 Pro vs 18 Pro Max vs iPhone Ultra: Specifications, Camera, Colours — What Leaks Suggest

Apple is reportedly preparing a premium iPhone lineup featuring the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a first-generation foldable iPhone Ultra.

While the Pro models are expected to retain the conventional smartphone design, the Ultra could introduce a foldable form factor. However, specifications, pricing and some features remain unconfirmed.

Display and Design

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO+ OLED display, while the Pro Max could retain a 6.9-inch panel, as per MacRumors. Both are tipped to support 120Hz refresh rates, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, alongside a smaller Dynamic Island.

The foldable iPhone Ultra is reportedly expected to feature a 7.7- to 8.1-inch inner LTPO OLED display with a nearly crease-free design and a smaller external OLED cover screen.

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Performance and Software

Both Pro models are expected to use Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly built on TSMC's 2nm process. Apple could also introduce its C2 5G modem and N2 connectivity chip.

The Ultra is expected to run iOS 27, optimised for foldable multitasking, including split-screen and iPad-like features, reported CNET.

Camera and Biometrics

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain advanced multi-camera systems, with the Pro Max reportedly gaining a 48MP main camera with a physical variable aperture.

The Ultra could feature a dual-camera system. While the Pro models are expected to retain Face ID, the foldable device is reportedly being designed with a Touch ID power button.

Battery, Colours and Storage

The Pro Max could receive a larger battery of around 5,567mAh, while both Pro models may offer storage up to 1TB. The Ultra could reportedly offer up to 2TB.

Rumoured Pro colours include Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver, with black reportedly discontinued.

Price and Launch

Pricing remains uncertain. Some leaks suggest the Pro could start around $1,299, the Pro Max around $1,399, while the foldable Ultra could start near $1,999, as per media reports.

Apple is expected to unveil the three premium models on September 9, 2026, with standard iPhone models reportedly following in spring 2027. None of these specifications or prices has been officially confirmed.

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