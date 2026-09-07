Gaiety Galaxy Shut Down By Mumbai Police Following 'Hanuman Ansh' Ruckus

Mumbai Police have shut down all screenings at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Bandra after discovering that key licences required to operate the theatre had not been renewed, according to reports.

The Bandra Police have issued a notice directing the cinema to halt all shows with immediate effect. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the matter, NDTV reported.

The violations reportedly came to light during an investigation into a ruckus at the cinema following the removal of the film Hanuman Ansh from screening. According to the report, the police found that several mandatory operational permits required for running the theatre had lapsed.

The action against Gaiety Galaxy comes amid increased scrutiny of safety and regulatory compliance at the iconic theatre. The cinema had also witnessed a major fire incident in 2015.

With the police notice in place, all screenings at the theatre have been stopped with immediate effect. The FIR and the action over the allegedly lapsed licences are now part of the ongoing matter.

Established in 1972, Gaiety-Galaxy is a landmark cinema complex known for its affordable ticket prices and long association with Bollywood.

The complex houses multiple screens, including the iconic Gaiety and Galaxy halls, and has, over the years, become a popular spot for filmmakers looking to gauge audience reactions to their films.

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