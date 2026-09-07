Rs 703 Crore Insurance Cover For Mumbai’s GSB Ganpati Celebrations

Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal insured its 72nd Ganeshotsav for Rs 703.27 crore, a steep rise from last year's Rs 474 crore policy, according to organisers. The five-day celebration will be held from September 14 to 18 at King's Circle, where the mandal's Maha Ganpati idol will be installed.

The first look of the idol will be unveiled during the ‘Virat Darshan' ceremony at 8 pm on September 12.

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The insurance cover extends to the eco-friendly Maha Ganpati idol and its ornaments, which include more than 66 kg of gold, 335 kg of silver and precious gemstones. Organisers said most of the ornaments are donated by devotees and sevadars (volunteers).

Mandal spokesperson Amit Pai told PTI, “This year we have taken Ganeshotsav insurance cover of Rs 703.27 crore. Being a responsible mandal, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of every devotee.”

The festival programme will include prayers and religious ceremonies conducted according to Vedic traditions and scriptures.

GSB Seva Mandal is among Mumbai's wealthiest Ganesh mandals and draws large crowds during the annual Ganeshotsav. The insurance policy covers the idol, ornaments and other valuables during the celebrations, along with security arrangements for devotees.

The mandal also plans to provide annadaan seva to more than 40,000 people every day. Over two lakh devotees are expected to receive prasad during the five-day festival.

The organisers have also taken steps to cut down on waste during the celebrations. Printed receipts have been replaced with digital receipts to reduce paper use.

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The large insurance cover comes as the mandal prepares for thousands of visitors and extensive religious and charitable activities during the festival.

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