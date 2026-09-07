Trisha Row: Vijay Breaks Silence, Says 'Will Not Tolerate Abusive Language Against Women'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Monday criticised derogatory language and personal attacks against women in political discourse, amid a controversy involving DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor Trisha Krishnan.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay said, "Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women."

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Though he did not name Stalin, his comments came days after the DMK leader faced criticism over an alleged “double-meaning” remark concerning Trisha.

The controversy reportedly followed an incident at a rally in Thanjavur, where Stalin was accused of making an innuendo after crowd chants referenced the actor. Stalin has denied making any improper or malicious comment, saying his remarks were linked to the Cauvery water dispute and the concerns of farmers. He also accused the TVK government of circulating an edited version of his speech to divert attention from the issue.

Following a complaint filed by the TVK, Stalin was detained and questioned by police before being released. The controversy has since become another point of confrontation between the ruling TVK and opposition DMK.

Vijay stressed that women should be treated with respect and warned that legal action would follow if women were insulted. He also credited women voters with contributing to his political success and urged politicians to exercise responsibility while exercising freedom of expression.

During his Assembly address, Vijay invoked the 1989 incident involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who was allegedly humiliated in the Assembly, as a historical reference to the importance of political decorum.

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The dispute has intensified political tensions between the TVK and DMK, with both sides accusing each other of political opportunism.

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