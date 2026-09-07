ChatGPT Down? Users Report Problems Accessing OpenAI's Chatbot Second Time In Four Days

ChatGPT users in India are reporting problems accessing OpenAI's chatbot, marking the second reported disruption in four days.

The latest spike comes just days after OpenAI's ChatGPT and Codex services faced a major disruption on Sept. 3, which was resolved the same day.

Downdetector's latest data for OpenAI shows a sharp increase in user reports, with the spike coming on Monday afternoon. The latest disruption appears much smaller than the surge recorded during last week's outage.

Reports spike

The latest chart on Downdetector shows reports reaching around 300, compared with the much larger spike seen during the Sept. 3 disruption.

Downdetector flags potential incidents when user reports rise significantly above the normal level for a service at that time of day.

Second disruption

The latest reports come four days after OpenAI faced a separate outage on September 3, when users reported widespread problems with ChatGPT and other OpenAI services.

OpenAI's status page had then reported elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex and said it was investigating the issue. That incident was subsequently resolved.

The September 3 disruption also coincided with problems reported for other major AI services, including Anthropic's Claude and SpaceXAI's Grok.

What Users Need To Know

The latest increase in reports does not necessarily mean ChatGPT is unavailable to all users. Downdetector's data is based on user reports and measures them against typical reporting levels.

For users in India facing problems with ChatGPT, the latest spike suggests a fresh disruption is being reported. The extent of the issue and whether OpenAI needs to take further action will become clearer as the company's service status and user reports develop.

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