Unable To Use ChatGPT? Here's Why Is OpenAI's AI Chatbot Down For Thousands Of Users

ChatGPT is facing a service disruption, with thousands of users reporting problems accessing OpenAI's AI chatbot on Thursday.

The outage reports surged sharply in the evening, while OpenAI's own status page showed an active incident affecting ChatGPT and Codex.

Downdetector's OpenAI tracker showed reports rising to more than 30,000, indicating a sharp increase in reported problems compared with normal levels.

ChatGPT outage

OpenAI's status page listed an incident titled "Elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex" and said it was investigating the issue.

"We are investigating the issue for the listed services," OpenAI said in its status update.

The incident was recorded at 8:28 p.m. on September 3. OpenAI's status page showed 15 affected ChatGPT components and four Codex components.

Reports spike

Downdetector's OpenAI tracker showed a steep rise in user reports on Thursday evening, with the number crossing 30,000.

Downdetector measures user reports against the normal reporting volume for a service. A spike in reports can indicate a potential outage, although it does not mean every user is unable to access the service.

The reports therefore indicate a widespread increase in problems with OpenAI services, while the company's status page provides confirmation that ChatGPT is experiencing elevated errors.

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What OpenAI said

OpenAI's status page showed the incident as "Investigating" and "Degraded performance".

The affected components listed on the status page included ChatGPT and Codex. OpenAI had not provided a cause for the incident in the update shown.

For users unable to use ChatGPT normally, the issue appears to be linked to the ongoing service disruption being investigated by OpenAI.

OpenAI's investigation is ongoing, with users awaiting further updates on when ChatGPT will return to normal performance.

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