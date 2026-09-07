iPhone 18 Pro Max Release: Expected Price, Camera, Battery, Display, Features And More

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max during its September 9 event. The company has confirmed its “Surprise and shine” event, but it has not officially revealed the phone's name, price or specifications yet. Reports suggest the Pro Max could bring improvements to the camera, battery and display while keeping much of the existing design.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design

The overall design is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, MacRumors reports that Apple could give the phone a more seamless rear design, with less visible difference between the back and the frame. The Pro Max could also become slightly thicker and heavier because of its larger battery.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Display

The phone is expected to retain a 6.9-inch display. MacRumors also reports that Apple could introduce a smaller Dynamic Island, giving users slightly more screen space at the top.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera

The camera could receive one of the biggest upgrades. MacRumors reports that the main 48 megapixel camera may get a variable aperture. In simple terms, this would allow the camera to control how much light enters when taking a picture, potentially helping in different lighting conditions.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery

The Pro Max is expected to get a larger battery than its predecessor. MacRumors reports that it could have a battery of around 5,100–5,200mAh, which is nearly 10 per cent larger than the previous model.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost more than the previous model. Reports suggest that the India price could start around Rs 1,54,900, while other estimates point to a price closer to Rs 1.69 lakh. The final price will be announced by Apple.

Other Expected Features

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to use Apple's new A20 Pro chip. Reports also point to a new C2 modem, a smaller Dynamic Island and new colours such as Dark Cherry and Light Blue.

Apple is set to host its “Surprise and shine” event on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be among the new models likely to be announced at the event. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the phone's price, design, features or specifications yet. The details currently available are based on reports and leaks and could change when Apple officially unveils the device.

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