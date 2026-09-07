Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Is Coming: What We Know About The 'iPhone Ultra’

Apple could be days away from entering the foldable smartphone race, with its first foldable iPhone expected to be unveiled at the company's September 9 event. The device, which has been widely referred to as the “iPhone Ultra” in reports, is expected to combine a regular-sized outer screen with a much larger display that opens like a book.

Apple's “Surprise and shine” event is scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. The company has not confirmed that a foldable iPhone will be launched, nor has it revealed its name or specifications. The details doing the rounds are based on reports and leaks.

iPhone Ultra: Design And Display

According to MacRumors, the foldable iPhone could use a book-style design, with the device opening to reveal a screen closer in size to a small tablet. Reports suggest it could have a 5.5-inch display on the outside and a 7.8-inch screen when unfolded.

The phone is also expected to be extremely thin, measuring around 4.5mm when fully opened. Apple is reportedly working on reducing the visibility of the crease running through the middle of the display — one of the most noticeable issues with many current foldable phones.

If the reports are accurate, the design would give users a conventional smartphone-sized screen when the device is closed, while offering considerably more screen space once it is opened.

Two Cameras And Touch ID Instead Of Face ID

The foldable iPhone could also take a different approach to cameras compared with Apple's Pro models.

According to MacRumors, the device is expected to feature two rear cameras — a Wide and an Ultra Wide lens. It may not get a dedicated telephoto camera, meaning the camera setup could be simpler than what is offered on the Pro models.

Apple could also bring back Touch ID for the foldable iPhone, with the fingerprint sensor reportedly built into the side button. The decision is said to be linked to the phone's thin design, which could make fitting the components required for Face ID more difficult.

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Price Could Be The Biggest Surprise

The foldable iPhone may not come cheap. MacRumors reports that several estimates have put its starting price above $2,000.

A recent industry report has placed the expected price of the so-called iPhone 18 Fold between $2,099 and $2,299. If those estimates are accurate, Apple's first foldable would sit firmly in the premium end of an already expensive smartphone category.

Apple is expected to introduce the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models on September 9. However, reports differ on whether the foldable will go on sale immediately or arrive slightly later.

For now, Apple has not confirmed the device's name, price or specifications. While the so-called iPhone Ultra is expected to be one of the biggest talking points of the September 9 event, its design and features should be treated as unconfirmed until Apple makes an official announcement.

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