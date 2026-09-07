Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: First Hollywood Film To Hit Rs 500-Crore Net In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has created box office history in India, becoming the first-ever Hollywood film to cross the Rs 500-crore-net mark in the country.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film achieved the milestone in its sixth weekend, taking its total official India net box office collection to Rs 500.21 crore across all versions.

The latest weekend added Rs 1.98 crore to the film's tally. It collected Rs 43 lakh on Friday, Rs 72 lakh on Saturday and Rs 83 lakh on Sunday, taking the overall collection past the Rs 500-crore mark, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film's performance comes after a record-breaking opening and a strong theatrical run that continued well beyond its initial weeks.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Chumbak, Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries & More — Movies, Series To Watch

Box Office Collection

The film opened strongly in its first week, collecting Rs 336 crore in eight days, following its Thursday release. Its week-wise India net collection stands at:

Week 1: Rs 336 crore — 8 days; Thursday release

Week 2: Rs 111.78 crore

Week 3: Rs 31.70 crore

Week 4: Rs 12.46 crore

Week 5: Rs 6.29 crore

Weekend 6: Rs 1.98 crore

Total: Rs 500.21 crore

The Tom Holland starrer has collected approximately $2.41 billion worldwide till Sunday, cementing its status as the third highest grossing film ever globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

About The Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker, who is living alone and working as Spider-Man full-time when growing pressure leads to a dangerous change and the arrival of a powerful new enemy.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink in key roles. It released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Prince Of Mollywood, Panchanama, Varavu — Here's What To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.