iPhone 17 Price Drops In India Ahead Of iPhone 18 Pro Launch: How To Get It Under Rs 54,000

The iPhone 17 is getting a major discount on Flipkart ahead of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro launch on September 9. The 256GB model, which carries an official India price of Rs 82,900, has been listed at a lower price on Flipkart, with additional bank and exchange offers bringing the effective cost below Rs 54,000. Apple continues to list the iPhone 17 at Rs 82,900 on its India store.

How The iPhone 17 Price Falls Below Rs 54,000

According to Mint, Flipkart had reduced the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 by Rs 2,000 to Rs 80,900. An eligible Flipkart SBI or Axis Bank credit card could bring another Rs 4,833 off, reducing the price to Rs 76,067. An exchange of an iPhone 13 128GB in excellent condition, valued at Rs 22,250, could then bring the effective price to Rs 53,817. However, Rs 53,817 is not the price every buyer will pay. The final amount depends on the bank card, exchange device and its condition. Scratches, dents or other damage can reduce the exchange value. This indicates that the exact offer can change over time and may depend on the buyer's eligibility.

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What Buyers Should Know

Apple's iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch display, A19 chip and a dual 48-megapixel rear camera system. Apple launched the 256GB model at Rs 82,900 in India. The iPhone 17 deal comes just two days before Apple's next major iPhone event. Apple has officially confirmed its “Surprise and shine” event for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, where the company is expected to unveil its new iPhone lineup. The launch could also have an impact on the pricing and availability of older iPhone models in India, making the current iPhone 17 offers worth considering for buyers.

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