Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 17: Ravi Teja Starrer Sees 37.8% Jump On Sunday, Earns This Amount

Irumudi enters its third week at the box office with the Ravi Teja-starrer continuing to draw audiences. The film got a strong boost on Sunday, with collections rising 37.8% from the previous day.

Day 17 Box Office Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 6.75 crore net in India on Day 17. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 166.30 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 193.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also earned Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Day 17. Its overseas gross has now reached Rs 22.10 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 215.40 crore.

The Telugu version remained the main contributor, earning Rs 6.74 crore net, while the Tamil version added Rs 1 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest market on Day 17, contributing Rs 7 crore in gross. Karnataka added Rs 75 lakh, Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 5 lakh and the rest of India added Rs 10 lakh, taking the day's total gross to Rs 7.90 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1 and reached its first-week total of Rs 92.15 crore. Day 3 was the strongest day of the opening week, with Rs 19 crore. The film had a strong second weekend, with Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10.

Collections slowed during the weekdays, with Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 14. The film added a total of Rs 57.60 crore in its second week. It then collected Rs 4.90 crore each on Days 15 and 16 before rising to Rs 6.75 crore on Day 17.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall. When she asks him to take Ayyappa Deeksha, he decides to begin the spiritual journey, but his troubled past threatens to return.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer and Prawin Pudi is the editor. Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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