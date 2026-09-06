Bigg Boss Hosts' Paychecks Revealed: Salman Khan, Nagarjuna To Mohanlal — Who Earns The Most?

The Bigg Boss franchise is heading into one of its biggest seasons yet, with multiple editions premiering across India on September 6, 2026. While the contestants bring the drama inside the house, the hosts have become a major part of the show's appeal, with viewers tuning in to watch them every weekend.

This year, some of the biggest stars in the country are taking the host's chair. But their star power comes with a big price tag, as the reported fees of Bigg Boss hosts run into crores.

Here's a look at how much they reportedly earn and the commercial value behind the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss Hosts And Their Fees

Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss Hindi since Season 4 and remains the highest-paid host associated with the franchise. According to figures reported by Variety India, he takes home around Rs 200 crore for a full season and currently earns Rs 15 crore or more every weekend.

The regional editions also have some big names at the helm. Sourav Ganguly, who is hosting Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, reportedly has a package worth Rs 125 crore-plus. Vijay Sethupathi, who took over the Tamil version after Kamal Haasan, is said to charge Rs 3-4 crore per weekend, with his season earnings estimated at Rs 75-80 crore, the report stated.

For Bigg Boss Telugu, Nagarjuna reportedly went from earning around Rs 10 crore when he began hosting in 2019 to nearly Rs 35 crore in 2025. Mohanlal, who has hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam since its first season, reportedly earns close to Rs 30 crore per season and shoots for around 20 days for the show, according to Variety India.

Kiccha Sudeep is reportedly paid around Rs 20 crore for Bigg Boss Kannada, with his fee said to be about Rs 2 crore per weekend episode, it added.

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Bigg Boss Gets 95+ Sponsors

Bigg Boss is owned and produced by Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India. The franchise's commercial value is also evident from its advertiser base. JioStar said more than 95 sponsors have signed up across the six editions this season, covering Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Major brands include HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Godrej Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, Mondelez, Ai+ Nova Smartphone, Star Health Insurance, Danube Properties, Haier, Flipkart, Colgate, Coca-Cola India, Vijay Sales, CP Plus, Dazzler, MyG, Regal Jewellers, Pothys, Harpic, Lays, Sunpure, Walkaroo, Kajaria Ceramics, Jos Alukkas, TTK Prestige, Fortune Soya, Dulcoflex, The Derma Co, Swiss Beauty, Lakmé, Close-Up, Cadbury 5Star, Nilkamal Sleep, Cera, Amrutanjan, Kerala Matrimony and several others.

Pre-shows such as Common Man, Agnipareeksha, Agnipariksha and Agniparikshe have also attracted advertisers ahead of the main season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Release: Date, Time, Host, Contestants, Where To Watch On TV, Online?

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