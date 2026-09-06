WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch On TV, Online?

WWE returns to Atlanta for Labor Day weekend with the first-ever edition of Sunday Night's Main Event from the State Farm Arena.

The show marks a special milestone for the city, which previously hosted Saturday Night's Main Event in July 2025, an event headlined by a World Heavyweight Championship clash between Gunther and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, in what turned out to be the final match of Goldberg's WWE career.

This time around, the marquee attraction is a grudge match 20 years in the making: Cody Rhodes going to war against Randy Orton, in Rhodes' own hometown.

Here is the full match card:

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

The history between these two spans two decades, but this chapter began when Orton made a shocking return at SummerSlam, hitting Rhodes with an RKO that helped prevent him from claiming the Undisputed WWE Championship from CM Punk.

When Rhodes returned to SmackDown demanding answers, Orton fired back that he owed him nothing and vowed to ensure Rhodes never captures a 15th World Title.

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Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker

Two of WWE's biggest rising powerhouses collide in a one-on-one showdown for the first time. The build-up began after Femi's emphatic Hell in a Cell win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, with tensions between Femi and Breakker boiling over on multiple occasions since.

Many people, including Lesnar himself, have declared Femi to be the WWE's future. Breakker has taken personal exception to this assertion.

Baron Corbin vs Lil Yachty (Special Stipulation)

United States Champion Baron Corbin defends against musician Lil Yachty in a match with a twist: if Yachty survives five minutes in the ring with Corbin, the champion has agreed to grant Trick Williams a rematch for the US Title on the same night.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley will team up against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.

This rivalry between the two camps has been going on for a while, with tensions boiling over after Michin and B-Fab interfered in a one-on-one match between Flair and Cargill. Just when the numbers looked stacked against Flair and Bliss, Paxley leapt into the fray to even things out, setting the stage for this six-woman showdown, where that alliance will now be put to the test.

WWE SNME: Time

WWE fans in India will be able to watch the show from 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

How To Watch Its Live Telecast?

The event will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of WWE Sunday Night's Main Event on the SonyLIV app and website.

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