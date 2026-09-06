FSSAI Suspends Licences Of Two West Bengal Firms Over Hygiene, Safety Violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has suspended the licences of two food businesses in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district following serious food safety violations.

The action against Kailash Formulation and Sanecure Water Project came after enforcement inspections found major shortcomings in hygiene, sanitation and regulatory compliance.

FSSAI announced the action in an X post on Sunday, 6 September 2026.

At Kailash Formulation, inspectors found poor overall cleanliness and inadequate hygiene conditions across the premises.

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The company lacked proper facilities for handwashing, changing and personal hygiene. Records related to medical examinations, inoculation and hygiene practices of food handlers were also not maintained.

The regulator further found that mandatory documents required under food safety rules were missing. Considering the extent of the violations and public health concerns, the FSSAI suspended the company's licence covering its food businesses.

Sanecure Water Project was also found to have serious deficiencies. The inspection highlighted poor hygiene and sanitation, inadequate pest-proofing and significant pest infestation at the facility.

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Officials also found rust and corrosion on equipment, raising further concerns over the company's compliance with required safety standards.

The action comes as food safety authorities step up inspections across West Bengal, with hygiene violations emerging as a key concern.

(With PTI inputs)

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