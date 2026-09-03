FSSAI’s New School Food Plan: HFSS Sales Could Face 50-Metre Curbs

Stricter rules are being proposed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to restrict the sale of foods that are rich in fat, sugar, and salt on school grounds and within a 50-meter radius.

The proposed regulation has been presented for decision, according to FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani, to establish healthy eating habits at a young age.

“Our Eat Right campaign is trying to focus on children, so besides the nudge and the campaigns that we are launching in schools, called Eat Right Schools, we also have a draft regulation which tries to curb the sale of this HFSS food on campus and in a 50-metre radius of the campus. So we are trying to inculcate from a very young age that one should not have this kind of HFSS food. So that is a proposal that we have submitted before the Honourable Supreme Court, and the Honourable Supreme Court will take a decision,” ANI quoted Punhani as saying.

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He added that the FSSAI was attempting to integrate regulation with consumer education and behavioural nudges, and that the goal was to instil healthy eating choices as a habit from childhood.

In an effort to lessen the long-term burden of sickness, the government has been emphasising preventative healthcare, with food safety and nutrition emerging as key elements.

He discussed FSSAI programs like Eat Right School, Eat Right Campus, and Eat Right Thali while speaking at the "Illness to Wellness" Conference on Healthy Nutrition for a Healthy Nation in New Delhi.

“There is a clear shift in the public-health landscape towards prevention, and food sits right at the centre of this transition. While ensuring that food is safe, wholesome and compliant remains FSSAI's fundamental responsibility, empowering consumers with the right information to make informed choices is equally important,” Punhani said at the conference.

The FSSAI chairman also stated the food regulator was stepping up enforcement ahead of the approaching festival season, with several raids already conducted to check food safety infractions.

“We are all prepared for the festival season; hopefully this festival season will be much, much better. We have conducted several raids, and I hope that before the festival season we will have this under control,” he said.

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The conference also addressed food safety, anaemia, malnutrition, maternity and child nutrition, and the necessity of converting nutrition understanding into better community practices.

In order to create safer and healthier food environments, especially for children, the conversations focused on the roles of schools, healthcare professionals, parents, communities, the government, and responsible industry.

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