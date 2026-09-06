BVG India IPO: Facility Management Firm Gets Nod For Rs 300-Crore Issue: CEO

BVG India, a provider of facility management services, had obtained the clearances required to raise Rs 300 crore through an intial public offering.

BVG India submitted its preliminary documents to market regulator SEBI in September of last year in order to raise money through an IPO that would include a new issue of equity shares and an OFS. The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated September 30, 2025 states that current shareholders will sell 2.85 crore equity shares under the offer for sale (OFS).

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"The DRHP has been filed, and we have received the necessary approvals. So yes, the process is on," BVG India CEO Rupal Sinha told PTI.

Sinha said in the DRHP, the company has disclosed that it will raise Rs 300 crore to retire some of its loans and support growth and development. "This all will be more market-driven mechanism," she said.

In 2025–2026, the company recorded operating revenue of Rs 4,128 crore and profit after taxes of Rs 284 crore.

The company serves customers in the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and transportation infrastructure sectors through three business verticals: integrated facility management, emergency response services and environment & sustainability services.

Soft services including automated housekeeping, janitorial services, industrial housekeeping, labour supply, security, office assistance, and retail gasoline outlet maintenance are all offered by BVG India.

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It also offers essential services such as electro-mechanical works, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, along with repairs and maintenance, road management, city cleaning and infrastructure upkeep.

Its specialised services include catering, paint-shop cleaning, back-office support, logistics management and fleet operations, including EV bus management.

(With PTI Inputs)

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