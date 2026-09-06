FIFA Confirms Gianni Infantino To Seek Re-Election Amid Growing Opposition

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election next year, with the world football governing body confirming that there has been no change in his plans despite growing pressure over the World Cup sell-off controversy, according to reports.

Infantino spoke to external media on Saturday for the first time since the World Cup sell-off scandal erupted in July. He was speaking to reporters while arriving at the Under-20 Women's World Cup opener in Katowice, Poland.

The FIFA president kept his comments focused on football and the tournament, speaking about his mission to grow the sport. He said there would be "a lot to say" on other matters, but added that "it's not today".

Infantino then declined to answer further questions as he entered the stadium for the opening match, which was due to begin minutes later.

The uncertainty had emerged amid a campaign led by European football's governing body UEFA to force him out of office.

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UEFA Opposition To Infantino

UEFA has collectively said it has lost confidence in Infantino, citing what it described as a breach of trust over secret negotiations to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors.

The controversy has also created divisions among football's governing bodies. Some national football associations have withdrawn their support for Infantino, while the leadership of Asian and North American football is now also opposed to him.

Despite the tensions, Poland's football association leadership publicly welcomed Infantino during his visit to the country this weekend.

No rival candidate has emerged so far. Candidates seeking to challenge Infantino will need to secure the backing of five FIFA member nations before the November deadline.

World Cup Sell-Off Row Moves To US Courts

The dispute is also moving into American courts, where FIFA is fighting what it has described as a UEFA "smear campaign".

The legal battle concerns attempts to obtain documents linked to the proposed scheme to sell World Cup shares to private investors. UEFA is seeking access to the documents as part of efforts that could potentially lead to criminal action against Infantino in Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger Criticises Gianni Infantino's FIFA World Cup Stake-Sale Plan

Infantino has faced allegations that the World Cup was being undervalued for his own financial benefit. He has rejected that characterisation and described the abandoned venture as an effort to generate additional revenue for national football associations.

With the election scheduled for March, Infantino's decision to seek another term sets the stage for a potentially contentious battle over the future leadership of FIFA, particularly as opposition from several football bodies continues to grow.

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