TCS Launches India's First Lights-Out Factory Lab To Drive AI-First Manufacturing

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new lights-out factory lab in Pune as the IT major expands its work in industrial AI, robotics and autonomous manufacturing. The lab is designed to help manufacturers test and deploy AI-driven technologies in production environments, with a focus on improving efficiency and reducing the risks involved in deploying them at scale.

The development is significant for TCS as the company builds capabilities around AI-led enterprise transformation. The new facility is designed to show how manufacturing operations can move from digitally enabled processes towards increasingly autonomous production systems.

TCS Lights-Out Factory Lab In Pune

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TCS has launched the TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab - Lights-Out Factory at the company's Sahyadri Park campus in Pune. TCS said the facility is India's first lights-out factory lab.

A lights-out factory uses autonomous systems to run production with minimal human intervention. The Pune facility houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line, allowing TCS to demonstrate multiple stages of automated manufacturing in a live setup.

The lab combines digital twins, robotics, industrial AI, factory control systems and real-time operational intelligence. TCS said simulations on the production line will allow manufacturers to prototype, validate and scale AI-first production systems before deploying them in actual factory environments.

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AI, Robotics And Digital Twins

The Pune lab will support use cases including predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection, real-time process optimisation, human-machine collaboration and autonomous factory operations.

TCS is also bringing together digital twin and simulation environments, Vision AI, robotics, industrial automation and sensor-to-cloud intelligence. These capabilities are intended to help manufacturers test factory scenarios and make real-time, context-aware decisions.

“Reducing friction has always been central to industrial progress, and the next wave of manufacturing will depend on smarter, more energy-efficient, and more reliable operations. We see TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab – Lights-Out Factory as an important step in helping industry translate advanced automation and industrial AI into measurable operational value,” SVP Commercial & Operations Development, SKF, Joakim Landholm commented.

The company said the facility addresses a key challenge that manufacturers face, which is converting Industry 4.0, AI and robotics concepts into practical operating models. Customers can use the controlled environment to assess industrial scenarios and reduce deployment risk.

The Pune facility adds to TCS's industrial autonomy and engineering innovation footprint. Earlier this year, the company launched an Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab powered by NVIDIA in Bengaluru for Physical AI applications across industrial and mobility sectors.

TCS Stock Price Movement

Despite the announcement, shares of TCS remained down on Wednesday, shedding over 2.3% in intraday trade to trade at Rs 2,202.8 apiece on NSE around 12.:27 p.m.

In the past week, the stock declined more than 6.3%, while lost almost 32% in 2026 so far.

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