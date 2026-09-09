Drishyam 3 The Conclusion Trailer: Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar To Save Family One Last Time From New Enemies

The popular thriller franchise is preparing to return with its final chapter, bringing Vijay Salgaonkar into another difficult situation where his family's future could be at risk.

Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar

Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, the cable operator and family man who became known for his intelligence and ability to handle difficult situations.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings back several familiar faces from the previous instalments. Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, while Shriya Saran reprises her role as Nandini Salgaonkar. Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the returning cast. Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat join the franchise with new characters.

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Drishyam 3 Trailer Introduces A New Challenge

The Drishyam 3 trailer, released on September 9, takes the story forward after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay's carefully protected life faces a fresh challenge when a new investigation begins to bring attention to the case that has remained unresolved.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, who takes charge of the investigation. Unlike those who have previously tried to uncover the case, Rajveer is determined to find answers and follows every possible lead.

His investigation creates pressure on Vijay, forcing him to deal with a new situation while trying to keep his family safe. The film features a fresh screenplay and takes the story in a new direction, making the final chapter different from the earlier films.

Hindi Drishyam 3 To Have A Different Story

According to a report by Times Now, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have confirmed that the Hindi film will not completely follow the Malayalam Drishyam franchise.

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Although the story begins from a similar point after Drishyam 2, the Hindi version will have a different screenplay and treatment. This means viewers who have already watched Mohanlal's Malayalam films can still expect new elements in Ajay Devgn's version.

Abhishek Pathak returns as director and has written the script with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Release Date

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The date also has a special connection with the franchise, as October 2 was an important part of Vijay's alibi in the earlier films.

Watch Trailer Here:

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