Sunburn Festival 2026: DJ Snake Returns To India This December; Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

EDM star DJ Snake is all set to return to India this December. The French DJ and music producer has been announced as the third headliner of Sunburn Festival 2026, joining The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso.

DJ Snake's India Schedule

The electronic music star will perform at Sunburn Arena in Bengaluru on December 18 at NICE Grounds. He will then head to Mumbai for his Sunburn Festival performance on December 19 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

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The Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival will run across December 18 and 19, marking the event's return to the city after its debut there last year.

Why His Return Is Special?

The announcement comes months after DJ Snake's earlier India tour was cancelled due to health concerns and logistical issues. The planned tour was set to cover six cities: Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and the National Capital Region.

DJ Snake has a strong fan base in India and has performed in the country several times. He is known for hits such as Lean On, Turn Down for What, Let Me Love You, Taki Taki and Loco Contigo. His music combines electronic, hip-hop, pop and other global sounds, while his energetic live shows have made him a popular name at festivals around the world.

Talking about his return, DJ Snake said, “India always brings incredible energy, and I'm really looking forward to returning here. I can't wait to get back on that stage and celebrate with everyone.”

Sunburn Chief Executive Officer Karan Singh said DJ Snake has a "special connection" with Indian audiences and that the festival is "thrilled to welcome him back to India".

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How To Book The Tickets?

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, with single-day passes starting at Rs 3,500 in Mumbai and Rs 1,500 in Bengaluru. Mumbai season passes start at Rs 7,000. Fans can choose from categories including VIP, GA, Tuborg, Fanpit, The Core Lounge, VVIP Single Table and VVIP Platinum Table.

With DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso on the lineup, the festival is shaping up to be a major electronic music event this year.

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