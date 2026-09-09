Cabinet Clears Rs 10,783-Crore Railway Projects Across MP, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved three railway multi tracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The projects will add about 656 km to the Indian Railways network and are planned for completion by 2029-30. The expansion is expected to increase line capacity, ease congestion and improve the reliability of train operations.

The approved projects include the Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) fourth line, the Katni-Pendra Road fourth line and the Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road third line.

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The projects will cover 14 districts and improve connectivity to around 4,790 villages with a combined population of about 56 lakh. The government said the additional capacity will improve the movement of people, goods and services across the regions.

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The projects are being developed under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on integrated planning, multi modal connectivity and improved logistics efficiency.

The rail expansion will also strengthen access to several tourist destinations, including Taratarini Temple, the ancient Shri Khetra Jagannath Temple near Jharsuguda, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Amarkantak Temple, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Ratanpur Mahamaya Temple and Malhar Archaeological Site.

The routes are also important for transporting commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel. The capacity enhancement is expected to support additional freight traffic of around 27 million tonnes per annum.

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The government said shifting more freight to rail could also reduce logistics costs and support India's climate goals. The projects are estimated to save around 12 crore litres of oil imports and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 62 crore kg.

The emissions reduction is equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting around 2.48 crore trees, according to the government.

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