20 BRS MLAs Suspended From Telangana Assembly, KT Rama Rao Meets Governor

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended more than 20 BRS MLAs from the remainder of the Monsoon Session on Tuesday, prompting BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to lead a delegation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking intervention.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KTR said, "We informed the Governor that we only demanded justice for the people of Telangana by raising questions. But our people were attacked. We will not leave this here."

He added that the party had submitted "a representation before the Governor with all the evidence," and that the Governor had assured them he would speak to the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary.

"If we don't get justice, we will go to Delhi to NHRC," KTR said, adding that the delegation had also raised concerns about an alleged attack on former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's residence a day earlier, allegedly by Congress workers.

"Despite offering an apology to the Speaker, our leaders were suspended from the Assembly today. We will not stay silent and keep raising questions," he said.

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In a separate video, KTR accused the ruling Congress government of running what he called an "emergency wala mahaul," or an emergency-like atmosphere, in the state.

BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, speaking to IANS after the suspensions, called the Speaker's action "arbitrary" and said "there is no democracy" in how the situation was being handled.

He said the MLAs had sought to raise long-pending public grievances, including the so-called "22A" land issue affecting farmers and a dispute over a polytechnic college, and were suspended after signalling they would bring up these issues in the House.

According to a post on the BRS Party's official X account, the delegation, which included KTR, Deputy Floor Leader T. Harish Rao, MLC Sabitha Indra Reddy and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Sirikonda Madhusudana Chari, submitted a memorandum to the Governor alleging a Congress "conspiracy" to attack KCR and demolish his residence, along with complaints of police action against BRS legislators and inappropriate conduct towards women MLAs.

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