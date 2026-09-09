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From Penny Multiples to a 23x-Bagger: How TD Power Systems Surged 2,160% in 5 Years

From Rs 594.8 crore revenue in FY21 to Rs 1,869.5 crore in FY26, TD Power Systems has transformed the business alongside the stock

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From Penny Multiples to a 23x-Bagger: How TD Power Systems Surged 2,160% in 5 Years
TD Power Systems has delivered a 2,160% five-year return as revenue, profit and margins surged, turning the stock into a 23x multibagger
Image: AI generated

TD Power Systems shares have delivered a staggering 2,160% return over the past five years, with the rally backed by a sharp improvement in the company's underlying business.

Between FY21 and FY26, TD Power Systems more than tripled its revenue, while Ebitda and profit after tax grew more than fivefold. Profitability improved alongside the growth, with operating margins expanding significantly over the same period.

That combination has helped turn TD Power Systems into a 23x-bagger over five years.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Revenue Tripled, Profitability Scaled Faster

The company's consolidated revenue increased from Rs 594.8 crore in FY21 to Rs 1,869.5 crore in FY26, translating into a CAGR of 25.7%.

The bigger change came below the revenue line. Ebitda rose from Rs 67.2 crore to Rs 342.9 crore, a CAGR of 38.6%. Ebitda margin expanded from 11.3% to 18.3%, a gain of 700 basis points.

PAT climbed from Rs 45.2 crore in FY21 to Rs 238.8 crore in FY26, growing at a CAGR of 40%. PAT margin also improved from 7.6% to 12.6%.

Consolidated Financials

FY21

FY26

Revenue

Rs 594.8 Cr

Rs 1,869.5 Cr

Ebitda

Rs 67.2 Cr

Rs 342.9 Cr

Ebitda Margin

11.3%

18.3%

PAT

Rs 45.2 Cr

Rs 238.8 Cr

PAT Margin

7.6%

12.8%

Also Read: This Multibagger Has Turned Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 11 Lakh In 5 Years

From 95 Countries To 113

The business has also widened geographically and across applications.

TD Power Systems had supplied 4,882 generators across more than 95 countries by March 2021. By June 2026, the installed base had reached 8,375 units across 113 countries.

The order pipeline has expanded sharply as well. The company ended the June quarter with an order book of Rs 2,207 crore, while quarterly order inflow jumped 87% year-on-year to Rs 734 crore. Exports and deemed exports accounted for 93% of quarterly order inflows.

Q1 FY27 Keeps The Growth Story Alive

The latest quarter provides another reason the market has continued to re-rate the stock.

Consolidated revenue rose 71% year-on-year to Rs 640.1 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Ebitda increased 72% to Rs 121.7 crore, while PAT climbed 72% to Rs 86.3 crore.

Q1 FY27 Financials

Q1 FY26

Q1 FY27

YoY

Revenue

Rs 373.9 Cr

Rs 640.1 Cr

71%

Ebitda

Rs 70.8 Cr

Rs 121.7 Cr

72%

Ebitda Margin

18.9%

19.0%

PAT

Rs 50 Cr

Rs 86.3 Cr

72%

Order Inflow

Rs 391.8 Cr

Rs 734.1 Cr

87%

Management has raised FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 2,600 crore and said demand remains strong across generator businesses. The company is also working on debottlenecking to support around Rs 3,200 crore of capacity for FY28, with further expansion being evaluated for FY29-30.

Also Read: Multibagger Stock In Focus: PC Jeweller Share Price Jumped 35% In A Week — What's Behind The Rally?

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