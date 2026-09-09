This Multibagger Has Turned Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 11 Lakh In 5 Years

KPI Green Energy Ltd. has been under pressure, losing around 39% in 2026 so far. However, it has delivered a multibagger return of 986.19% in the past five years, turning every Rs 1 lakh invested in the stock five years back into around Rs 11 lakh.

Though the stock has been witnessing recent volatility, but its growth between FY21 and FY26 reflects how KPI Green Energy transformed from a relatively small renewable-energy player into a multi-gigawatt platform, with revenue and profits compounded at exceptionally high rates.

The company grew from a single 15 MW solar developer project to a 6.26+ GW multi-technology portfolio spanning independent power producer and captive power producer businesses.

FY21 Vs FY26: Financials Have Grown Exponentially

The scale of the transformation becomes clear from the five-year financial comparison.

Financial Metric FY21 FY26 CAGR Total Income Rs 104 Cr Rs 2,742 Cr 92% Ebitda Rs 64 Cr Rs 1,006 Cr 73% PAT Rs 14 Cr Rs 509 Cr 104% Cash Profit Rs 39 Cr Rs 788 Cr 82%

The multibagger return of the stock has come riding on the back of solid business growth over these five years. Both income and profit, growing at a CAGR of around 92% and 104% respectively, reflect why investors loaded up on this stock.

During the June quarter as well, the company's total income rose 16% to Rs 710 crore, and Ebitda increased 21% to Rs 262 crore. PAT, however, fell 14% to Rs 95 crore, mainly driven by depreciation and finance costs, which increased with the expanding asset base.

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From 101 MW To 6.26 GW

The financial growth has been accompanied by an even more dramatic expansion in operating scale.

In FY21, KPI Green Energy had around 49 MW of cumulative IPP capacity and another 23 MW under development, while another 9 MW of cumulative capacity was from the CPP business, along with 20 MW under development. That put the combined portfolio at roughly 101 MW.

By FY26, the total portfolio had reached 6.26 GW, comprising 0.96 GW of installed IPP capacity, and another 1.61 GW of IPP capacity under development. Coming to the CPP capacity, as of March 2026, it stood at 0.66 GW, with another 3.03 GW of CPP capacity under development.

That is roughly a 62-fold increase in portfolio size in five years.

The growth continued in the June quarter as well, with total portfolio capacity reaching 6.94 GW, including 1.87 GW installed and 5.07 GW under work in progress.

Land, Evacuation And Execution: The Hidden Moat

Another factor driving the multibagger growth of KPI Green Energy could be its land bank and evacuation capacity. As of March 2026, the company had more than 7,210 acres of land bank and 3.59+ GW of power evacuation capacity, while the number of sites increased to 131 from 77 a year earlier.

The company deliberately secures land, evacuation infrastructure, and supply-chain inputs ahead of project requirements, which reduces execution bottlenecks and enhances the work flow which makes the projects move from orders to commissioning faster.

New Growth Engines Could Extend The Story

The company is also moving beyond conventional solar.

FY26 saw KPI Green Energy enter utility-scale battery storage, secure 565 MW/1,130 MWh of standalone BESS orders, receive inter-state and intra-state electricity trading licences, and win projects in floating solar and international markets.

The company is also targeting a 10+ GW renewable-energy capacity at the group level by 2030, while expanding into wind, hybrid projects, BESS, green hydrogen, and power trading.

Also Read: 917% Return in 5 Years: Can This Power Stock Extend Its Multibagger Run?

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