Hidden Dividend Stock: 5%+ Yield And Five Payouts A Year — Meet PFC

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is among the higher-yielding stocks in the power financing space, with a 5.22% dividend yield.
However, what makes the company genuinely stand out as a dividend stock is not just its regular dividend payment or high dividend yield, but the frequency of dividend payments too.
While the dividend paid by PFC grew from Rs 5 per share in FY2017 to Rs 18.55 per share in FY2026, the frequency of dividend payments also jumped fivefold. In FY25 as well as in FY26, the company paid dividends five times through the fiscal year.
Dividend Payout Has Grown Over The Years
Financial year
Dividend/share (Rs)
Payouts
FY2017
5.00
1
FY2018
7.80
2
FY2019
0
0
FY2020
9.50
1
FY2021
10.00
2
FY2022
12
4
FY2023
13.25
4
FY2024
13.50
4
FY2025
15.80
5
FY2026
18.55
5
For FY2027, the dividend payment cycle has already begun with the first interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per share. This is higher than the Rs 3.70 per share interim dividend in the year-ago period.
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Profit Growth Gives Dividend Headroom
PFC's rising dividend has come alongside strong profit growth.
Standalone Profit after tax increased 16% to Rs 20,051 crore in FY2026, from Rs 17,352 crore in FY2025. PFC's net worth increased 13% to Rs 1,02,532 crore.
On a consolidated basis, profit after tax rose 10% to Rs 33,625 crore, while loan assets increased 5% to Rs 11.64 lakh crore.
Asset quality also improved sharply. Consolidated gross NPA fell to 0.66% from 1.64%, while net NPA declined to 0.13% from 0.38%.
Historical Financial Performance
Particulars
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
FY2026
Total Income
Rs 38,591 crore
Rs 39,666 crore
Rs 46,034 crore
Rs 53,128 crore
Rs 58,542 crore
Total Expenses
Rs 26,364 crore
Rs 25,495 crore
Rs 28,408 crore
Rs 31,955 crore
Rs 33,767 crore
Profit Before Tax
Rs 12,228 crore
Rs 14,171 crore
Rs 17,626 crore
Rs 21,172 crore
Rs 24,774 crore
Tax Expense
Rs 2,206 crore
Rs 2,565 crore
Rs 3,259 crore
Rs 3,820 crore
Rs 4,723 crore
Profit After Tax
Rs 10,022 crore
Rs 11,605 crore
Rs 14,367 crore
Rs 17,352 crore
Rs 20,051 crore
The profit has doubled from Rs 10,022 crore to Rs 20,051 crore in just five years, along with the significant jump in the total income, which justifies the company's increasing dividend payouts.
Renewable Lending Adds To The Growth Story
Renewable energy is becoming a bigger part of PFC's lending book.
PFC's renewable loan book reached Rs 90,135 crore in FY2026, compared with Rs 37,474 crore in FY2021. Renewable energy accounted for 32% of the outstanding generation loan book in FY2026, against 17% five years earlier. PFC had supported around 66 GW of renewable capacity by FY2026.
Thus, for investors, the key factor to monitor going forward will be whether PFC can maintain earnings growth while keeping the loan book and asset quality under control.
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