Hidden Dividend Stock: 5%+ Yield And Five Payouts A Year — Meet PFC

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is among the higher-yielding stocks in the power financing space, with a 5.22% dividend yield.

However, what makes the company genuinely stand out as a dividend stock is not just its regular dividend payment or high dividend yield, but the frequency of dividend payments too.

While the dividend paid by PFC grew from Rs 5 per share in FY2017 to Rs 18.55 per share in FY2026, the frequency of dividend payments also jumped fivefold. In FY25 as well as in FY26, the company paid dividends five times through the fiscal year.

Dividend Payout Has Grown Over The Years

Financial year Dividend/share (Rs) Payouts FY2017 5.00 1 FY2018 7.80 2 FY2019 0 0 FY2020 9.50 1 FY2021 10.00 2 FY2022 12 4 FY2023 13.25 4 FY2024 13.50 4 FY2025 15.80 5 FY2026 18.55 5

For FY2027, the dividend payment cycle has already begun with the first interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per share. This is higher than the Rs 3.70 per share interim dividend in the year-ago period.

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Profit Growth Gives Dividend Headroom

PFC's rising dividend has come alongside strong profit growth.

Standalone Profit after tax increased 16% to Rs 20,051 crore in FY2026, from Rs 17,352 crore in FY2025. PFC's net worth increased 13% to Rs 1,02,532 crore.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax rose 10% to Rs 33,625 crore, while loan assets increased 5% to Rs 11.64 lakh crore.

Asset quality also improved sharply. Consolidated gross NPA fell to 0.66% from 1.64%, while net NPA declined to 0.13% from 0.38%.

Historical Financial Performance

Particulars FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 FY2025 FY2026 Total Income Rs 38,591 crore Rs 39,666 crore Rs 46,034 crore Rs 53,128 crore Rs 58,542 crore Total Expenses Rs 26,364 crore Rs 25,495 crore Rs 28,408 crore Rs 31,955 crore Rs 33,767 crore Profit Before Tax Rs 12,228 crore Rs 14,171 crore Rs 17,626 crore Rs 21,172 crore Rs 24,774 crore Tax Expense Rs 2,206 crore Rs 2,565 crore Rs 3,259 crore Rs 3,820 crore Rs 4,723 crore Profit After Tax Rs 10,022 crore Rs 11,605 crore Rs 14,367 crore Rs 17,352 crore Rs 20,051 crore

The profit has doubled from Rs 10,022 crore to Rs 20,051 crore in just five years, along with the significant jump in the total income, which justifies the company's increasing dividend payouts.

Renewable Lending Adds To The Growth Story

Renewable energy is becoming a bigger part of PFC's lending book.

PFC's renewable loan book reached Rs 90,135 crore in FY2026, compared with Rs 37,474 crore in FY2021. Renewable energy accounted for 32% of the outstanding generation loan book in FY2026, against 17% five years earlier. PFC had supported around 66 GW of renewable capacity by FY2026.

Thus, for investors, the key factor to monitor going forward will be whether PFC can maintain earnings growth while keeping the loan book and asset quality under control.

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