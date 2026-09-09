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Hidden Dividend Stock: 5%+ Yield And Five Payouts A Year — Meet PFC

For FY2027, the dividend payment cycle has already begun with the first interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per share.

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Hidden Dividend Stock: 5%+ Yield And Five Payouts A Year — Meet PFC
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Power Finance Corporation Ltd is among the higher-yielding stocks in the power financing space, with a 5.22% dividend yield.

However, what makes the company genuinely stand out as a dividend stock is not just its regular dividend payment or high dividend yield, but the frequency of dividend payments too.

While the dividend paid by PFC grew from Rs 5 per share in FY2017 to Rs 18.55 per share in FY2026, the frequency of dividend payments also jumped fivefold. In FY25 as well as in FY26, the company paid dividends five times through the fiscal year.

Dividend Payout Has Grown Over The Years

Financial year

Dividend/share (Rs)

Payouts

FY2017

5.00

1

FY2018

7.80

2

FY2019

0

0

FY2020

9.50

1

FY2021

10.00

2

FY2022

12

4

FY2023

13.25

4

FY2024

13.50

4

FY2025

15.80

5

FY2026

18.55

5

For FY2027, the dividend payment cycle has already begun with the first interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per share. This is higher than the Rs 3.70 per share interim dividend in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: IREDA, Zee Entertainment, Waaree Energies & More — Check Record Dates

Profit Growth Gives Dividend Headroom

PFC's rising dividend has come alongside strong profit growth.

Standalone Profit after tax increased 16% to Rs 20,051 crore in FY2026, from Rs 17,352 crore in FY2025. PFC's net worth increased 13% to Rs 1,02,532 crore.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax rose 10% to Rs 33,625 crore, while loan assets increased 5% to Rs 11.64 lakh crore.

Asset quality also improved sharply. Consolidated gross NPA fell to 0.66% from 1.64%, while net NPA declined to 0.13% from 0.38%.

Historical Financial Performance

Particulars

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

FY2026

Total Income

Rs 38,591 crore

Rs 39,666 crore

Rs 46,034 crore

Rs 53,128 crore

Rs 58,542 crore

Total Expenses

Rs 26,364 crore

Rs 25,495 crore

Rs 28,408 crore

Rs 31,955 crore

Rs 33,767 crore

Profit Before Tax

Rs 12,228 crore

Rs 14,171 crore

Rs 17,626 crore

Rs 21,172 crore

Rs 24,774 crore

Tax Expense

Rs 2,206 crore

Rs 2,565 crore

Rs 3,259 crore

Rs 3,820 crore

Rs 4,723 crore

Profit After Tax

Rs 10,022 crore

Rs 11,605 crore

Rs 14,367 crore

Rs 17,352 crore

Rs 20,051 crore

The profit has doubled from Rs 10,022 crore to Rs 20,051 crore in just five years, along with the significant jump in the total income, which justifies the company's increasing dividend payouts.

Renewable Lending Adds To The Growth Story

Renewable energy is becoming a bigger part of PFC's lending book.

PFC's renewable loan book reached Rs 90,135 crore in FY2026, compared with Rs 37,474 crore in FY2021. Renewable energy accounted for 32% of the outstanding generation loan book in FY2026, against 17% five years earlier. PFC had supported around 66 GW of renewable capacity by FY2026.

Thus, for investors, the key factor to monitor going forward will be whether PFC can maintain earnings growth while keeping the loan book and asset quality under control.

ALSO READ: Corporate Actions This Week: HEG, Kalyan Jewellers, Waaree Energies, IREDA, ZEE — Check Full List

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