South India Railway Upgrade: Cabinet Approves Rs 10,000 Crore Multitracking Projects

The Union Cabinet has approved five railway multitracking projects worth around Rs 10,021 crore, aimed at expanding rail capacity and easing congestion across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The projects, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9, will add about 540 km to the existing Indian Railways network. They will cover 17 districts and are scheduled for completion by 2029-30.

The approved projects include:

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Arakkonam–Renigunta: Third and fourth lines spanning 77 km

Whitefield–Bangarapet: Third and fourth lines spanning 47 km

Hosur–Omalur: Doubling of 147 km

Salem–Karur–Dindigul: Doubling of 159 km

Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)–Kazipet: Multitracking of 110 km

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According to the PIB, the additional line capacity is expected to improve operational efficiency, service reliability and the movement of trains while helping ease congestion on key routes.

The projects will be implemented under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on improving multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and coordination among stakeholders.

The five projects are expected to improve rail connectivity to around 2,121 villages, with a combined population of about 52 lakh people, the government said.

The upgrades will also strengthen rail access to several major tourist and religious destinations, including Tirupati, Tiruttani, Kolar Gold Fields, Hogenakkal Falls, Hosur Fort, Mettur Dam, Kodaikanal Hills, Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary, Yadagirigutta Temple and Bhongir Fort.

The routes are also important for the movement of commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel, containers, automobiles, foodgrains, petroleum products and fertilisers.

The government estimates that the capacity expansion could facilitate an additional 47 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic.

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The Railways said the projects will also support India's environmental and energy-efficiency goals. The capacity augmentation is expected to reduce oil consumption by around 8 crore litres and cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 42 crore kg, equivalent to the carbon absorption of nearly 2 crore trees, according to the PIB.

The government said the projects are aligned with the vision of a “New India”, with improved connectivity expected to support economic activity and employment and self-employment opportunities in the regions covered.

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