Hanuman Ansh Day 34 Vs Toxic Day 15 Box Office: Devotional Drama Hits Rs 150 Crore, Yash Starrer Loses Pace

With Hanuman Ansh completing 34 days in theatres and Toxic reaching Day 15, their box office runs are now at very different stages. While Toxic has seen its collections slow down after a blockbuster opening, Hanuman Ansh has picked up pace in its later days. The Hindi devotional drama has now crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India net and has also earned more than Toxic in the latest collections.

Here's the box office comparison between Hanuman Ansh on Day 34 and Toxic on Day 15.

Box Office Update - Day 34 vs Day 15

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On Day 34, Hanuman Ansh recorded Rs 10.25 crore net from India. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 153.13 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 180.95 crore.

Toxic, meanwhile, earned Rs 0.60 crore net on Day 15. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 247.85 crore, with an India gross of Rs 295.82 crore. The film has also earned Rs 43.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 339.32 crore.

Despite Hanuman Ansh earning Rs 9.65 crore more than Toxic on Wednesday, Toxic remains ahead by Rs 94.72 crore in India net collections.

Box Office Runs

Hanuman Ansh had a slow beginning, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2. Its collections then jumped to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4. In its fifth week, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 29, Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30, Rs 22.75 crore on Day 31, Rs 10 crore on Day 32, Rs 10.75 crore on Day 33 and Rs 10.25 crore on Day 34.

Toxic opened with a huge Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. Its collections dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and then fell to Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. Collections dropped sharply to Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6, before rising slightly to Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. The film ended its first week with Rs 239.30 crore.

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After the first week, Toxic collected Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. It earned Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11 and Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12. Collections slipped to Rs 0.75 crore on Days 13 and 14, falling further to Rs 0.60 crore on Day 15.

About The Films

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26, is a Kannada action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

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