Adani Enterprises Shares In Focus: Adani Airport Fundraise Strengthens Growth Outlook, Says Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has entered into a share subscription agreement and a shareholders' agreement to raise equity capital of Rs 9,800 crore from a consortium of investors, comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRockmanaged funds.

The brokerage views the transaction positively as it brings in high-quality global investors and provides growth capital to fund Adani Airports' sizeable expansion pipeline. Motilal Oswal sees scope for further monetisation and strategic investments across Adani Enterprises' key businesses, which will unlock embedded value and provide additional funding to support the group's large growth capex pipeline.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The portfolio is moving from capital deployment to value creation, with airports, new energy, and data centers entering the scale-up phase and mature businesses generating cash. As capex intensity moderates and incubated businesses move toward monetisation, rising cash generation should support faster deleveraging and further capital recycling.

ALSO READ: Jain Resource Recycling Rated 'Buy' On ICICI Securities Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal estimates a compound annual growth rate of ~22%/29%/82% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26- 29, aided by growth, margin expansion, and increasing contribution from high-margin verticals.

The brokerage believe the company's market leadership, superior scale, diversified growth portfolio, and proven incubator model positions Adani Enterprises as a leading global infrastructure platform.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating on Adani Enterprises with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 3,880.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Adani Enterprises.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.