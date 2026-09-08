Show Warnings Before Checkout: 9 In 10 Consumers Want Food Warning Labels On Delivery Apps

Nearly 9 in 10 Indian consumers want front-of-pack warning labels for foods high in sugar, salt or saturated fat to appear on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms before they add products to their carts, according to a nationwide survey by LocalCircles.

The findings come as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India prepares to introduce a red hexagonal warning label on packaged foods and beverages. The regulator has proposed warnings such as “High Sugar”, “High Salt”, “High Fat” and “Highly Sweetened Beverage”.

The LocalCircles survey received more than 108,000 responses from household consumers across 328 districts.

Consumers Want Warnings Before Purchase

The survey found that 89% of respondents want the warning to be prominently displayed on both product listings and product pages. Another 2% supported displaying it on the detailed product page.

That takes total support for online warnings to 91%. Only 7% said warnings on physical packaging were sufficient. The demand comes as online grocery and quick commerce purchases become increasingly common.

Consumers may see only a small product image before completing a purchase, making an online warning important for purchase decisions.

The survey also found strong support for stricter warning requirements on physical packaging. About 80% of respondents said warnings should apply from the first phase when a product is high in even one of sugar, salt or saturated fat.

Also Read: FSSAI Proposes Red-Hexagon Warning Labels For Packaged Foods High In Sugar, Fat, Salt

Consumers Seek Larger, Faster Warnings

Around 88% of respondents said the warning should be large, clearly visible and immediately noticeable. The same proportion wants food and beverage companies to implement the rules within six months of finalisation.

The survey also found that 90% of respondents want warnings to reflect the total amount of sugar, salt and saturated fat in a product, rather than focusing only on added amounts.

FSSAI's proposed two phase approach has drawn criticism because products high in only one nutrient may initially escape the warning requirement.

The issue is expected to remain in focus ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on September 10, as the regulator's proposed framework faces demands for stronger and more visible consumer warnings.

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