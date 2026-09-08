India, Russia Seek BrahMos Upgrades As PM Modi, Putin Set To Meet

Russia and India are looking to upgrade the supersonic cruise missile they jointly produce and add new capabilities to the weapon, just before the two nations' leaders are set to meet later this week.

“We are jointly producing the BrahMos missiles, and it is time to think about improving those missiles, adding some additional characteristics, making them more competitive in the market and more effective,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday during a conference call with Indian journalists.

Peskov also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi will meet in New Delhi on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, which India is hosting this year. It will be their second bilateral meeting in a month.

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Russia remains a major weapons supplier to New Delhi, though India has diversified its purchases in recent years to countries including the US, France and Israel. The Indian military has hundreds of Russian-made fighter jets, as well as several S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems that were used during the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May 2025.

Peskov said the ties between the countries have now moved beyond a buyer-seller relationship, and that Moscow is willing to share technology with the South Asian nation.

Russia accounted for about 40% of India's major arms imports in 2021-25, down from 51% in the previous five-year period, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

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