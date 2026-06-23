As BrahMos Export Talks Gain Momentum, Which Indian Defence Companies Stand To Gain?

India's ambitions of becoming a major defence exporter received another potential boost after reports indicated that the United Arab Emirates is in talks to acquire the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence system. According to Reuters, discussions are at an early stage but progressing rapidly.

The UAE's interest comes as Gulf nations reassess their defence preparedness following recent tensions in the Middle East and seek to strengthen protection of critical infrastructure, including the Strait of Hormuz.

This development shines a spotlight on a broader ecosystem of Indian defence manufacturers that contribute to the BrahMos programme and could benefit if exports gather pace.

At the centre of any potential deal is Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), the production agency for the BrahMos missile system. The company is widely seen as the most direct beneficiary of additional domestic and export orders. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) could benefit from interest in Akashteer, the automated air-defence command-and-control system developed jointly with the Indian Army.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) could also gain, given its role in integrating the air-launched BrahMos missile onto the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.

The government recently approved the procurement of more than 110 air-launched BrahMos missiles worth about Rs 10,800 crore, underlining the platform's growing importance.

Data Patterns supplies critical electronics and has developed indigenous testing and checkout equipment for the missile programme. The company is also positioning itself to supply seeker systems, a key component used for target tracking and guidance. Solar Industries, through its defence subsidiary, is developing specialised high-energy explosives for missile warheads.

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Premier Explosives manufactures propellants and booster assembly components used in several missile programmes, including BrahMos. NIBE Ltd manufactures missile canisters, launcher structures, sub-assemblies and assemblies used in the BrahMos programme, making it one of the more direct ancillary plays on rising missile production.

Engineering firms such as Goodluck India provide forged components used in rocket motors and missile assemblies, while Paras Defence has exposure to defence electronics and precision engineering opportunities linked to broader missile and aerospace programmes.

The UAE talks come as India's defence export pipeline continues to expand. The Philippines signed a nearly $375 million BrahMos deal in 2022, while Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently indicated that a deal with Vietnam has been signed and an agreement with Indonesia is in advanced stages.

With more than a dozen countries reportedly evaluating the missile system, including Malaysia, Thailand, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, investors are increasingly viewing BrahMos not merely as a strategic weapon but as a long-term export opportunity for India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

ALSO READ: India In Talks To Sell 'BrahMos' Missiles To UAE: Reports

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