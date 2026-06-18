From Russian Imports To Made In India: BrahMos Rolls Out 100th Indigenous Booster

India's push for defence self-reliance marked a significant milestone on Thursday as BrahMos Aerospace and Solar Industries Defence and Aerospace Ltd. (SDAL) rolled out the 100th indigenously manufactured booster for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The development underscores the transformation of the BrahMos programme from one that relied heavily on Russian supplies to one increasingly built in India. The missile system recently demonstrated its operational effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, India's military response against Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

Speaking to ANI, BrahMos Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Jaiteerth Joshi said the programme's indigenisation journey began after Russia transferred booster technology to India.

"Earlier we were importing boosters from Russia. Technology transfer was given in 2018, trials were completed by the end of 2020 and production started in 2022. From one booster per month, Solar has now scaled up production to around 60 boosters per month. This is a significant achievement in the country's indigenisation mission," Joshi said.

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Solar Industries Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal told ANI that the company absorbed the transferred technology within a year and secured final approvals from BrahMos Aerospace and Russian experts in September 2022.

"We are now building our capacity and can comfortably produce around 150 boosters annually," Nuwal said.

With booster production firmly established, the next phase of localisation is centred on the BrahMos warhead, one of the missile's most critical components.

According to company officials, SDAL has already developed the warhead and dispatched it for trials. The component is equipped with advanced seekers that enable precision targeting and strike capabilities.

"Warhead trials have been conducted and once successful, imported warheads will be replaced with indigenous ones," Joshi said.

Nuwal said the warhead has already been developed and sent for testing.

"If approvals come through within the next month, we will immediately begin manufacturing," he said.

The localisation of both boosters and warheads would represent a major step in India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported defence systems and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.

India's missile export ambitions could also receive a boost, with Vietnam emerging as a likely customer after the Philippines.

"Vietnam is almost through. Only a few clearances remain. We are also in advanced discussions with several countries in the eastern and western regions," Joshi told ANI.

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In a notable development, Russia has also expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile despite being a longstanding partner in the joint venture.

"Our Joint Managing Director has conveyed that the Russian government is keen on taking the missile. They already have established industry partners, but given the current scenario, they want to increase requirements. So, they are likely to take it and we are in talks with them," Joshi said.

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