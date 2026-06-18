AI Must Improve Lives, Widen Access, Drive Growth: PM Modi In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for artificial intelligence (AI) to be used as a force for inclusive growth, saying the technology must improve lives, widen access, drive economic progress and help build a sustainable future.

Addressing the VivaTech Summit in Paris, Europe's largest technology event, Modi said India's vision for AI is rooted in inclusivity.

"AI must improve lives, widen access, drive growth and also help us sustain a healthy planet. For India, AI means 'All-Inclusive'," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's approach to democratising technology, Modi said innovation can create meaningful progress only when it is accessible to everyone. "Technology can lead to progress only when it is democratized. India believes that in this era of disruption, technology must deliver for all," he said.

The Prime Minister showcased several examples of how technology and AI are transforming lives across India. He said an AI-powered application called "Sarala Ben" speaks to millions of women farmers every day in their local languages, providing expert guidance on livestock health and management.

He also highlighted how Indian women are being trained as drone pilots for fertiliser spraying and crop monitoring, while satellite technology is helping hundreds of thousands of fishermen identify the most promising fishing zones, enabling them to save fuel, reduce travel time and improve their catch.

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"Our technology solutions are delivering prosperity at the grassroots level," Modi said.

Modi also underlined India's rapid digital transformation over the past decade, stating that technology has become the backbone of financial inclusion, healthcare, education and agriculture.

He noted that India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now accounts for nearly half of the world's real-time digital transactions and is already available for use in France at locations including the Eiffel Tower and Paris Airport.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's digital public infrastructure, including DigiLocker, which serves over 700 million users by providing secure access to official documents, and the PM Gati Shakti platform, which integrates more than 1,600 geographic data layers to accelerate infrastructure planning.

He also cited the Swamitva scheme, under which drones and geospatial mapping are being used to provide rural households with legal property records. More than 31 million property cards have been prepared across nearly two lakh villages, allowing families to use their property as financial assets.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the strength of India's startup ecosystem, which now comprises more than 200,000 startups. He invited global investors and entrepreneurs to visit the India Pavilion at VivaTech, where startups are showcasing innovations including the world's first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine, AI-powered cancer detection solutions, advanced genetic engineering therapies, cybersecurity technologies, autonomous robots, smart city applications and mobility solutions.

Modi said India is simplifying regulations and improving the ease of doing business while supporting private enterprise through targeted incentives worth over $50 billion. He added that the country offers some of the world's most affordable data services and low-cost green energy, creating a favourable environment for innovation.

"Our government will enable, industry will innovate, startups will disrupt and global partners will scale with us," he said. "Work with India and deliver for all."

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