AI Accelerating Women's Rise In Tech; 25% AI Learners From Non-Tech Backgrounds: Report

Artificial intelligence is no longer a tool for software engineers and technology teams alone. It is increasingly being used by professionals across industries to improve productivity, accelerate career progression, and create new opportunities, a new report by AI company Scaler shows. With organisations increasingly integrating AI across functions, over 50% career outcomes are expanding beyond software development into leadership, consulting, operations, marketing, finance, and other business roles.

The report — based on insights from over 11,000 professionals — also points to a widening talent pool, with increased participation from non-technical professionals, learners from Tier-II cities, and women advancing into high-growth AI pathways.

AI Talent Pipeline

Women are expanding AI's footprint beyond engineering, emerging as key contributors across HR, academia and marketing functions. Women reported an average 145% salary jump after transitioning into AI-enabled careers, while female QA engineers recorded the sharpest gains at 574%, the report showed.

While Bengaluru continues to lead India's AI talent landscape with 19%, followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai, nearly one in five AI learners now comes from Tier-II cities, signaling the spread of AI talent across India.

Indian Workspace Transformation

According to the report, nearly 25% learners now come from non-technical fields, signaling AI's growing relevance beyond engineering careers. Also, nearly 50% of AI-enabled career outcomes now lie outside traditional engineering roles, spanning leadership, consulting, HR, marketing, finance, academia, and business functions.

AI Career Ladder

AI upskilling delivered significant career gains, with professionals reporting an average salary increase of 147% and early-career professionals seeing growth of 155%. Consulting outcomes nearly doubled from 3.1% of learners at entry to 5.65% of overall professional outcomes.

Software engineer (34.77%) emerged as the most common AI career outcome, followed by engineering leadership (17.51%). Also, VPs, CXOs and leaders in the field of engineering earn the highest post-upskilling salaries, averaging 33 lakh per annum.

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler, said: “At a time when much of the conversation around AI focuses on job displacement, the findings tell a different story. For those who embrace AI skills, the technology is proving to be a creator of opportunity, and not a destroyer of jobs. India's AI talent story is becoming more inclusive, more distributed, and more impactful with every passing year.”

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