iPhone 18 Pro Release: How Much Will 256GB, 512GB And 1TB Models Cost? Here's What Rumours Suggest

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, with leaks suggesting the company could introduce higher prices across storage variants alongside hardware upgrades.

While Apple has not confirmed any details, multiple reports indicate the next-generation Pro models may feature a faster chip, improved cameras and larger batteries.

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According to recent rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,399 (Rs.1,33,467) for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model is expected to be priced at $1,599 (Rs.1,52,548), while the 1TB version could cost $1,799 (Rs.1,71,628), reflecting a potential price increase of up to $300 over the current generation.

Some earlier reports, however, suggested that Apple could keep the starting price closer to $1,299 (Rs.1,23,927), meaning final pricing remains uncertain until launch.

The higher price is expected to coincide with several hardware upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to be powered by Apple's A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process, alongside the C2 modem for faster connectivity.

Camera improvements could include a new stacked image sensor for better low-light photography and dynamic range, while the telephoto camera may receive a wider aperture.

Leaks also suggest Apple could offer better battery life through larger battery capacities and the efficiency gains of the A20 chip. The Pro models are expected to arrive in new colour options, including Dark Cherry, alongside Light Blue, Dark Grey and Silver.

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The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be $250 - $300 more expensive due to rising silicon and memory costs, according to TheAppleHub, citing analyst Jeff Pu.

Apple is expected to reveal the official details when it unveils the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year.

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