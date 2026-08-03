Stock Picks Today: ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Dixon, Shree Cement, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerage firms have highlighted investment opportunities across FMCG, auto, healthcare, NBFC and cement sectors, with updated recommendations on stocks such as ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, GAIL, LIC Housing Finance, Shree Cement, Thermax, Tata Motors, Global Health, Urban Company, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Dixon Technologies, Mahanagar Gas, Pricol and Data Patterns, while maintaining a positive outlook on Indian IT services, India equity strategy and view on auto sales.

Macquarie on ITC

Maintain Neutral; TP cut to Rs300 from Rs330

Tax hikes still being passed through, so 1Q can't set the FY27 run-rate

Management focus is on stemming volume migration to illicit trade

Paper segment recovering on better supply-demand dynamics

Catalyst watch: faster tax pass-through, sharper cigarette Ebit growth.

HSBC on ITC

Maintains hold; TP raised to Rs320 from Rs310

Cigarette EBIT decline driven by both volume correction and weaker realisations/mix

Company has taken over 30 interventions to protect the portfolio without pushing volumes to illicit trade

FMCG inflation was moderate this quarter but expected to intensify from Q2FY27

Hold rating reflects uncertainty around further tax hikes and how the stock has historically reacted to such phases.

GS on ITC

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 290 from Rs 320

Q1: Miss on account of larger than expected decline in cigarette EBIT

Paper margins expand off a low base, FMCG had a strong quarter

Expect a gradual pace of recovery in cigarette EBIT.

Jefferies on ITC

Upgrade to Buy from Hold; TP at Rs 350

Positively surprised by the volume resilience

Miss was largely driven by gradual price hikes and series of interventions

Encouraging volume trend should give mgmt. confidence to take further price hike

JPMorgan on ITC

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 310 from Rs 325

Cigarette portfolio reset underway; Q1 drag to narrow ahead

FMCG - Healthy growth ex-staples

Paperboard & Packaging - Encouraging improvement

Agribusiness - Disruptions continue to weigh on performance.

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Citi on Maruti Suzuki India

Maintain Buy; TP cut to Rs16,500 from Rs18,500

Margin hit partly a timing issue, not structural - supplier settlement moved from quarterly to monthly

Means Maruti's margins should recover faster than peers once commodity costs ease

FY27 volume growth guidance of 10% reiterated despite the miss

Multi-powertrain push continues, seven new models planned by FY30.

BofA on Maruti Suzuki

Reiterates Neutral; PO raised to Rs14,700 from Rs14,000

Margin miss driven by commodity hit, new-plant costs and bonus payouts, not demand

Accelerated supplier settlement cycle means full RM drag already in Q1, no lag into Q2

Struggles to see a path back to 8%+ EBIT margin given limited pricing action taken so far

Demand outlook stays strong, order backlog at 130k and lean channel stock of 13 days

Sees upside risk to the 10% volume growth guide given capacity expansion and SUV pipeline.

Nomura on Maruti Suzuki

Maintains Neutral; TP raised to Rs14,071 from Rs13,435

Monthly commodity settlement cycle hit margins by 110bp this quarter, benefit to show over 2Q-3Q

One price hike taken in June, another likely in August

Management expects full capacity utilisation in 4-5 months

Flags medium-term market share risk if industry EV adoption outpaces Maruti's own EV mix

Prefers M&M and Hyundai over Maruti among 4W OEMs

CLSA on Dixon

Maintains Underperform; TP raised to Rs10,600 from Rs10,400

Margin decline driven by PLI expiry and higher memory prices pushing up realisations

FY27 smartphone volume guidance held at 30-32m units, implying a tough 15% YoY growth in H2

Growth expected to decelerate as smartphone market share peaks, new bets being scouted in precision manufacturing and servers

PLI 2.0 linked to backward integration expected to lift margins only from FY28

Valuation at 52x FY28CL PE seen as demanding

Nomura on Dixon Technologies India

Maintains Buy; TP raised to Rs17,086 from Rs13,813

EBITDA margin came in slightly below estimate even as revenue beat on strong realisations

Vivo, Longcheer and components approvals now largely in place, improving growth visibility

Camera module ramp-up and display manufacturing to start from 4QFY27E

Two anchor customers could help Dixon target 15-20mn units of exports

Margins to stay range-bound near term, full component benefit visible only in FY28E.

Macquarie on Dixon Technologies

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs16,000

Margin compression explained by first quarter without PLI support, plus general input cost inflation

ASP hikes only just covered costs, so margins compressed optically

PLI 2.0 details expected within weeks, seen as retroactive to April and a key margin catalyst

Laptop and server scale-up, along with Q-Tek ramp, expected to support margins ahead.

Goldman Sachs on Dixon Technologies (India)

Sell; TP raised to Rs10,980 from Rs10,025

Margin hit driven by first quarter without PLI and higher ASPs in smartphones

Vivo JV approval received in July, production expected to start by Q3FY27

MPMS scheme should boost export volumes but margin benefit unlikely to reach historical levels

Backward integration into components seen improving margins only with a lag

Stock trading at 57x revised FY28E EPS, risk-reward seen as unfavourable

Jefferies on LIC Housing (LICHF)

Maintain Hold; revised PT Rs550

Spreads on new loans running 65bps below the back book amid intense competition

Management shifting focus to non-housing loans (LAP/LRD) to support growth

Assignment and co-lending channels to launch from 2Q

Valuation at 0.6x FY27e book seen as offering downside support.

Macquarie on LIC Housing Finance

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs600

NIM under pressure as borrowing costs rose after three straight quarters of declines

Management now open to moving down the credit curve for yield, raising underwriting risk

Gratuity provision and rising tech spend added to opex pressure

Growth remains clouded by intense competition in the segment

Morgan Stanley on Shree Cement

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs25,500

Middle East conflict disrupted gypsum supply and pushed fuel mix toward costlier coal

Management guided for cost normalisation once the region stabilises

Limited margin expansion levers seen even after normalisation.

Jefferies on Shree Cement

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs27,600

Fuel mix shift from petcoke to costlier coal, plus disrupted Middle East gypsum sourcing, hit costs

Lower-grade coal also worsened the clinker-to-cement conversion ratio

Management expects trade mix and fuel costs to normalise from 2Q

UAE capacity being doubled to 7mnT in FY27; Meghalaya expansion on track for 4QFY28

Macquarie on Sun Pharmaceutical

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs2,150

Reported PAT dented by one-off legal, acquisition, and new labour code costs

Margin strength credited to richer mix from branded generics and Innovative Medicines

Organon deal remains on track for close in 4Q FY27/early CY27

FY27 guidance held at high-single-digit revenue growth, R&D at 6-7% of sales.

Goldman Sachs on Sun Pharmaceutical

India growth led more by volumes and new launches than pricing, five new products launched in the quarter

Management guided for high-single-digit consolidated growth in FY27, R&D at 6-7% of sales

Spending behind Leqselvi and Unloxcyt now to be treated as ongoing cost, not one-off launch spend

GL0034 topline data expected H2CY27; Fibromun starting Phase 3 for soft tissue sarcoma

No margin guidance given despite the launch spend commentary.

BofA on Sun Pharma

Reiterates Underperform; PO raised to Rs1,915 from Rs1,720

Revenue growth missed estimate on a 7% sequential decline in US sales and soft EM growth

Specialty revenue has been moderating since 3QFY26 despite Ilumya momentum

Organon's own revenue also moderating, with a 400bp+ EBITDA margin decline YoY

Sees limited near-term catalysts, with new launch traction and Ilumya PsA approval key to watch

Revised target values SUNP base at a lower multiple given execution risk from the deal

HSBC on Sun Pharma

Maintains Buy; TP raised to Rs 2,120 from Rs 2,100

Innovative medicine sales growth has slowed versus past quarters, denting the otherwise mixed quarter

Rising payor access for Leqselvi and Unloxcyt yet to translate into higher sales, seen as key swing factor

Organon deal approved by shareholders, expected to close in 4QFY27

Valuation multiple raised to reflect consistency of the India business.

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Macquarie on Thermax

Maintain Neutral; TP hiked 6% to Rs4,100 from Rs3,850

Miss driven by cost overruns on a specific project, not the broader business

Data centre opportunity emerging via MoU with two US vendors on cooling and power

First hydrogen project revenue expected to start from FY28

Earnings cut 11%/6%/5% across FY27-29E to reflect the weak quarter

Citi on GAIL

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs202 from Rs195

Gas trading beat driven by timing gap in an oil-linked LNG contract, expected to normalise

Also benefited from gains on open US LNG volumes

Transmission guidance for FY27 raised to 123 mmscmd, partly helped by a summer heat-driven power demand spike that should fade

MoU signed with RCF for a fertiliser plant, carrying assured ROE under the new urea policy.

Kotak Securities on GAIL

Upgrade to Buy from Add; Hike TP to Rs 215 from Rs 175

Q1FY27: Record profit amid worst disruptions

Disruption boosted profitability across marketing, LPG/LHC and petchem, with minimal impact on transmission volumes

Conviction on GAIL being key winner of disruption stronger.

Macquarie on GAIL (India)

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs205

Gas marketing beat came from favourable price-index movement even as volumes fell

Management flagged the marketing and LPG outperformance as timing-driven and likely to moderate

Petchem output was curtailed on government orders redirecting gas to priority sectors

Over half of FY27's Rs115bn capex guidance already spent in 1Q.

MS on GAIL

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 190 from Rs 152

As Good As It Gets

GAIL is increasingly a play on China and Europe LNG imports, before it will start to see upside from US natural gas glut in 2027

Europe inventories at near three year lows and slower US export ramp up

2027 Gas glut thesis still remains in play despite supply challenges from Qatar.



Nomura on Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (Iveco)

Maintains Neutral; TP unchanged at Rs402

Industrial margins improved sequentially but management lowered its LCV industry outlook for CY26

Bus order intake fell even as bus revenue growth stayed healthy on strong plant utilisation

Extraordinary dividend from the sold defence business already distributed

Tender offer from TMCV for Iveco expected to launch early September and close by early November

Margin targets set at acquisition look increasingly hard to achieve given the weak EU CV market

Jefferies on Data Patterns

Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs5,545 from Rs4,875

Management still confident of 20-25% revenue growth and 35-40% margins in FY27E

Drone and counter-drone business seen as a key growth driver ahead

Export pipeline gathering momentum on manpower shortages and rapid scaling needs in Europe

Jefferies on Nuvama

Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs2,160 from Rs1,840

Capital Markets business has fully recovered the Jane Street assets lost in 2QFY26

Management sees scope for revenue to normalise a bit, but still guides 25%+ growth for FY27

Wealth segment productivity up sharply on RM seniorisation and AI tool adoption

New fund launches and commodity F&O access for clients among next growth levers

Jefferies on Mahanagar Gas

Maintain Underperform; revised TP Rs1,005 (from Rs1,020)

April-May CNG price hike of Rs5/kg fully offset the gas cost increase, driving the margin beat

Gas prices seen staying elevated through FY27E on Middle East export damage and low EU storage

Qatar's North Field expansion delayed to late 2027/early 2028, pushing out any LNG oversupply relief

EV competition risk seen as lower in Mumbai than Delhi given charging infrastructure constraints.

Kotak Institutional Equities on AU Small Finance Bank

Maintain SELL with Fair Value of Rs925

Cost of funds gap with private banks narrowing, seen closing over 3-5 years

Universal bank conversion expected to aid deposit mobilisation from existing branches

Credit cards business revamped but breakeven still some way off

Retains Sell purely on valuation, not fundamentals

Morgan Stanley on Urban Co

Rated Underweight with TP of Rs128

Growth beat driven by AI-led cost savings and operating leverage in core India business

Management held outlook: core margin at 9-10% of NTV, consolidated breakeven by 3QF28

International business hit by a soft April due to geopolitical disruption.

MS on Urban Company

Upgrade to Overweight from Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 165 from Rs 128

Re-rating candidate: double upgrade to Overweight

Structural expansion in its growth rates in India consumer services ex insta and international business

Confidence on profitability across segments improved with strong execution

Assigning higher weight to execution (internal factor) vs competition (external factor) for insta

Profitability targets could get achieved sooner than management guidance

Elevated losses in Instahelp could force consolidation sooner

ROCE to normalize at 20%+ on steady state

Starting point of valuation has become reasonable following a large underperformance

Jefferies on Global Health (Medanta)

Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs1,660 from Rs1,500

Noida losses narrowed sharply as the facility ramps, break-even now earlier than expected

ARPOB growth aided by case-mix change and reduced average length of stay

Acquired an 80-bed cancer hospital in Indore; Guwahati capacity raised to 650 beds after norm revision

EBITDA estimates for FY27-29E raised 2-5% on the faster Noida turnaround

Morgan Stanley on Aptus Value Housing Finance

Rated Overweight with TP of Rs405

NII missed on 20bp QoQ NIM compression

Management guided for 22-24% AUM growth in FY27

Stressed asset creation ticked up YoY; NPA book sold down to an ARC during the quarter

Trades at a discount to peers Aavas and Home First despite best-in-segment ROEs

Morgan Stanley on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight; TP raised to Rs5,623 from Rs4,580

JB cost synergies running ahead of plan, now expected above Rs1bn

Strong semaglutide and oral GLP-1 share make the India opportunity more tangible

Target multiple raised to reflect superior chronic franchise and integration execution

Morgan Stanley on Mankind Pharma

Downgraded to Equal-weight from Overweight

Stock up ~30% since March-end, more than Nifty Pharma, largely pricing in the domestic recovery

Further upside now needs stronger outperformance versus the broader IPM

FY27 margin guidance held unchanged at 25.5-26.5%.

JP Morgan on Mankind Pharma

Downgraded to Neutral from Overweight; TP cut to Rs2,700 (Sep-27) from Rs2,850 (Mar-27)

Domestic organic growth improved to 10.6% YoY but still trails the broader IPM at 13.6%

Field-force restructuring and softer acute growth have eroded what was once a structural premium

Management has itself toned down guidance to just double-digit growth, a step back from outperformance

Management deliberately holding back on GLP-1 launch given a crowded market, capping near-term upside

Target multiple cut to a 20% discount to Torrent Pharma

Morgan Stanley - India Equity Strategy

Coverage-wide profit growth running well ahead of analyst estimates this season

Industrials and Utilities led the beats, while Consumer Staples lagged

Two-thirds of covered stocks have surpassed earnings estimates so far

BofA Global Research - India IT Services

Services shifting narrative toward token optimisation and AI ops as new revenue levers

Pricing pressure seen persisting 1-2 years as cheaper "vibe coding" tools see wider adoption

US midterms and a potential Anthropic listing flagged as key swing factors ahead

Top Buy ideas unchanged: Genpact, EXL, Coforge, LTTS

Goldman Sachs on Pricol

Buy; TP raised to Rs870 from Rs780

Still room to pass through 50-100bps of commodity impact to customers, most of it pending

Fixed cost amortisation drag should ease as revenue catches up over the next couple of quarters

Demerger of DIVCS entity aimed at attracting investment and technology partnerships

Won more business from Honda, capacity in Polymer division now the constraint

Capex remains heavy across Polymer, DIVCS and ACFMS verticals

MS on Muthoot Finance

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3705

Q1: Decent; high consensus estimate makes it look worse

NIM missed estimates though overall miss was contained due to better loan growth

Consensus numbers were much higher, which makes the miss look worse

Estimates should not be the right benchmark given the weak average gold prices QoQ and high one-offs in yields in FY26

HSBC on ABB India

Maintains reduce; TP raised to Rs5,400 from Rs5,200

Order inflow growth of 50% YoY came in well below the roughly 80% consensus had expected

Margins continue to slide as price hikes haven't kept pace with commodity cost increases

Two price hikes taken during the quarter should support some margin recovery ahead

Management continues to expand capacity to keep utilisation below 85-90%, preserving room for growth

Stock trades a full standard deviation above its 10-year average valuation.

JPMorgan on ABB India

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 6751 from Rs 6568

Weak As Margin Pressures Persist

Strong Order Inflow But Weak Margin

Order inflows grew 50% y/y but below elevated expectations

EBITDA Margin: No Quick Recovery in Sigh

Electrification: Healthy Volume Growth But Margin Was Muted.

JPMorgan on CDSL

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 1200

Q1: Modest revenue growth, but margins compress

Franchise metrics remained resilient throughout the quarter

Operating leverage was less visible as costs stepped up ahead of revenue

GS on Divis Lab

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 9070 from Rs 8025

Q1 above: Custom synthesis beats

Revenue growth inflection led by CS with generics stabilizing

Margin uplift on better mix/operating leverage

Capex intensity to drive sustainability

Citi on Divis Lab

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 11700 from Rs 9450

Validation Drives Strong Beat, Commercial Volumes Can Transform Earnings Trajectory

Margins may remain elevated

Strong commentary on peptides, contrast media and generics

Hike earnings estimate by 8-15%; retain Divis as top India Pharma pick.

Kotak Securities on Divis Lab

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 6925 from Rs 5850

Moving closer to commercialization

Strong CSM sales drive material beat in Q1; EBITDA margin at 40.7%

Eye on commercial supplies of peptides and other projects

Await a better entry point.

MS on Coal India

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 420

Calculations suggest that thermal power demand rose ~12% YoY in July-26 helped by a favorable base

Adjusted for favorable base, Coal India volumes have lagged thermal power demand

Inventory levels are now comfortable and we may see some restocking over the next few months

Will monitor the thermal power demand trajectory over the next few months.

MS on Kajaria

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1410

Strong execution on tiles business and strong ramp-up at ancillary businesses drove strong EBITDA beat

Key to watch is how tiles business evolves when Morbi normalises

MS on Leela Palace

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 600

Strong Q1; domestic luxury demand offset international softness

Valuations are attractive given luxury portfolio and strong execution

Kotak Securities on Zee Entertainment

Upgrade to Add from Reduce;Hike TP to Rs 130 from Rs 90

Setting the stage for value unlocking

Zee to issue warrants to raise promoter holding to 23.8% from 3.99%

Core business headwinds are unlikely to recede

Music business value unlock could be a near to medium term trigger

MS on Auto Sales

July 2026 – Retail Growth Stays Healthy

Underlying demand stayed healthy

July/August wholesale should exceed retail as industry builds inventory ahead of the festive season

Maruti and Eicher data is tracking ahead of estimates.



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