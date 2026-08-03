Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Strong Weekend Momentum Lifts Vijay's Film

After a successful opening week, Jana Nayagan has carried its momentum into the second weekend. The Vijay-starrer witnessed a notable rise in collections on Sunday, bringing it within touching distance of the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone.

Day 11 Box Office Performance

On Day 11, Jana Nayagan collected an estimated Rs 10.70 crore net from 4,321 shows, marking a 37% jump over Saturday's Rs 7.80 crore. This took the film's India net collection to Rs 175.60 crore and India gross to Rs 204.92 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film added an estimated Rs 3 crore, pushing its overseas gross to Rs 91 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 295.92 crore.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 9.75 crore with 62% occupancy, while the Hindi and Telugu versions earned Rs 0.85 crore and Rs 0.10 crore, respectively. Occupancy improved steadily from the morning to the evening shows before witnessing the usual dip during the night screenings.

According to the state-wise gross report, Jana Nayagan grossed Rs 12.40 crore on Day 11, with Tamil Nadu contributing Rs 10 crore, followed by the Rest of India (Rs 1 crore), Karnataka (Rs 0.75 crore), Kerala (Rs 0.50 crore) and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Rs 0.15 crore).

Collections – From Opening Day To Now

The Vijay-starrer opened with a massive Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2, before collecting Rs 28.90 crore and Rs 32 crore over its opening weekend. It ended its first week with an impressive Rs 153.55 crore in India.

The second week began with Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, before collections jumped to Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10 and Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11, taking the film's India net total to Rs 175.60 crore.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay Film Crosses Rs 200-Crore India Gross

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a reported Rs 500 crore action drama and marks Vijay's final film before entering politics full-time.

The story follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and rises as a people's leader in the fight against corruption.

The film stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Reba Monica John in key roles.

ALSO READ: Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Poster Torn Down In Mandya Amid Cauvery Water Protests

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.