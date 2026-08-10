Bharat Forge Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, What To Watch, Dividend & Fundraising News

Bharat Forge Ltd. will be in focus this week as investors track its Q1 FY27 results, management commentary and outlook for the rest of the financial year. Based in Pune, Bharat Forge is a multinational, technology-driven company of the Kalyani Group and a global provider of high-performance, safety-critical components for the automotive, aerospace, defence and other sectors.

Investors will closely watch Bharat Forge for its quarterly performance, order inflows, export outlook, margin trajectory and management commentary on growth prospects.

Here's what investors need to know about Bharat Forge's Q1 FY27 results, earnings call, fund-raise proposal and key metrics to watch.

Bharat Forge Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend And Fundraise News

Bharat Forge's Board is scheduled to meet on Aug. 10 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q1FY27. The Board will also consider a proposal to raise funds through equity shares or convertible securities via routes including QIP, rights issue, FPO, ADR/GDR, FCCB, preferential issue or other permitted methods, subject to requisite approvals.

The dividend is unlikely to be a focus of the meeting, as the company had already declared a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share in July.

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Bharat Forge Q1 Results: Earnings Call

An Analyst/Investor Conference Call has been scheduled by the company on Monday, Aug. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (IST), to discuss the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Bharat Forge Q1 Results: What To Watch

Revenue growth and segment-wise performance

Order inflows and order-book visibility

EBITDA margin trajectory

Defence and commercial vehicle demand

Export outlook

Capex and capacity expansion

Details of the proposed fund raise

Bharat Forge Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Net Profit down 17.5% at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 282 crore

Revenue up 17.5% at Rs 4,528 crore versus Rs 3,853 crore

EBITDA up 14.1% at Rs 778 crore versus Rs 681 crore

EBITDA Margin at 17.2% versus 17.7%

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