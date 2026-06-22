India In Talks To Sell 'BrahMos' Missiles To UAE: Reports

India is in discussions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to export some of its flagship defence systems, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence system, according to a Reuters report citing Indian government sources.

The discussions are at an early stage but are progressing quickly, Reuters reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

"UAE has shown interest for a number of our weapon systems including BrahMos and Akashteer. The talks between India and UAE are at initial stages and are progressing fast," one source told the news agency.

The UAE is evaluating new defence acquisitions after coming under attack from Iran during the recent conflict in the Middle East. The Gulf nation is also looking to strengthen its ability to safeguard critical infrastructure, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy exports.

BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms. Akashteer is a fully automated air defence command and control system developed by state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Army to integrate radar, sensors and weapon systems for faster response to aerial threats.

Any sale of the BrahMos missile system to the UAE would require Russia's approval because of the joint development arrangement. However, one source cited by Reuters said this is unlikely to be a major obstacle given Moscow's close ties with Abu Dhabi.

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The UAE has been diversifying its defence procurement in recent years. Earlier this year, it signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to expand defence cooperation in deals estimated to be worth more than $35 billion.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States remained the largest supplier of arms to the Middle East between 2021 and 2025, accounting for 54% of imports, followed by Italy with 12% and France with 11%.

Defence analysts told Reuters that both BrahMos and Akashteer could meet the UAE's operational requirements. While the UAE already operates U.S.-supplied THAAD and Patriot air defence systems, Akashteer could enhance its integrated air defence network by connecting information from multiple sensors and weapon platforms.

India has been expanding its defence exports in recent years, with BrahMos emerging as one of its flagship export products. The Philippines became the first overseas buyer of the missile system after signing a contract worth nearly $375 million in 2022.

India has also made progress in supplying BrahMos to Southeast Asia. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently said that a BrahMos deal with Vietnam has already been signed, though it has not yet been publicly announced, while an agreement with Indonesia is in the final stages.

If concluded, a deal with the UAE would mark another significant milestone in India's efforts to establish itself as a major global defence exporter.

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