Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 20: Soori-Starrer Sees Dip, Eyes Rs 100 Crore India Net

Mandaadi continued its theatrical run on Day 20, although collections dropped 15.9% from the previous day. Despite the decline, the Soori-starrer is now within touching distance of the Rs 100-crore mark in India net collections.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office numbers.

Day 20 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi earned Rs 1.22 crore net in India on Day 20, taking its total India net collection to Rs 92.87 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 108.36 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film has also earned Rs 17.35 crore gross overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 125.71 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and saw a strong rise over the next few days, collecting Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2, Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It then earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. The film added Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week total to Rs 57.30 crore.

The second week began with Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. Collections then fell to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.40 crore each on Days 15 and 16. Its second-week total stood at Rs 26 crore.

In its third week, Mandaadi collected Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.20 crore on Day 18 before earning Rs 1.45 crore on Day 19 and Rs 1.22 crore on Day 20.

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About The Film

Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu sports action drama written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Soori plays Muthukaali, a skilled fisherman and boat racer, with Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan in supporting roles.

The story follows Muthukaali, who returns to his village after being called back to help Maari, a young man in trouble. His return brings him face-to-face with his past and an old rivalry. Using his knowledge of the sea and its currents, Muthukaali leads his team in a traditional sailboat race.

Produced by Elred Kumar with Vetrimaaran as creative producer, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by S. R. Kathir and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. Mandaadi was released in theatres on September 10, 2026.

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