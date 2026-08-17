M&M's Global Pick-Up Push: Scorpio Lifestyler, Refreshed BE 6 Signal Aggressive New Product Cycle

Mahindra and Mahindra has been on a tear in the domestic SUV market over the past year, overtaking Hyundai to become India's second-largest passenger vehicle maker by volume in FY26 on the back of record demand for its utility vehicle range. The company closed FY26 with its highest-ever domestic passenger vehicle sales, and that momentum has carried into FY27, with monthly SUV volumes consistently running well above year-ago levels.

The latest push in that direction came over 14 and 15 August, when M&M unveiled two new products — a global pick-up called the Scorpio Lifestyler, and a refreshed BE 6, now branded BE 6 SPORTEQ — according to separate notes from Nomura and Citi.

Scorpio Lifestyler: Eyeing The Export Market

The Scorpio Lifestyler is built on the Scorpio N platform and comes in a double-cab layout, with three lifestyle-focused editions named Reef, Trail and Valley. Nomura said the launch is planned by April 2027. It is expected to get a large vertical infotainment display with a digital driver display, and media reports suggest it could also come with a sunroof, connected car tech, ADAS, dual climate control and ventilated seats, the brokerage said.

Nomura sees this as M&M's entry into a large, underpenetrated global pick-up market, where the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max are among the key incumbents. Even a modest global market share could offer meaningful export upside for M&M, the brokerage said, though it flagged competition and customer acceptance of an Indian brand overseas as key monitorables.

BE 6 SPORTEQ: More Tech, And A BaaS Push

Citi said the BE 6 SPORTEQ extends M&M's battery electric vehicle lineup and comes loaded with new technology and software features. Nomura echoed this, pointing to a new triple-screen layout, a revised dashboard, and "TEQ Suites" powered by Mahindra's Artificial Intelligence Architecture, aimed at making the vehicle more intuitive and responsive to individual users.

Mahindra's road ahead: An export push

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Both brokerages noted that these new software-defined vehicle features won't be exclusive to the SPORTEQ. They will be extended to existing BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S owners through over-the-air updates, rolled out in phases starting January 2027.

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The refreshed BE6 also comes with a revised variant lineup and a new 70 kWh battery option, sitting alongside the existing 59 kWh and 79 kWh packs, with driving range going up to 683 km on the top-end variant.

Alongside this, M&M has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service option, lowering the upfront cost of the vehicle by separating out the battery as a subscription. Citi noted this brings the entry price down meaningfully, though Nomura pointed out that BaaS adoption has historically been low in India. Deliveries under the new lineup are expected to begin from 26 August, Citi said.

Nomura added that the sportier design could help draw in a niche set of buyers, building on BE6's steady run rate over the past six months.

Stock calls: Citi and Nomura on M&M



Nomura retained M&M as its top pick in the auto space, citing strong growth in SUVs and EV penetration alongside the new model cycle. It kept its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 4,875, implying an upside of over 40% from current levels.

Citi also retained its Buy rating, with a target price of Rs 4,260, and said the new BE6 SPORTEQ should help M&M build on its growing market share in EVs as the company continues to expand capacity.

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