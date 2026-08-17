Maharashtra Hostel Ghost Rumours: Over 600 Students Leave Amid Fear, Experts Cite Stress

More than 600 students reportedly left a government-run tribal residential school hostel in Maharashtra's Amravati district after rumours of supernatural activity and claims that some girls were “possessed” triggered fear among students and villagers.

The incident occurred at a Government Tribal Ashram School in Doma village, Chikhaldara taluka, in the tribal-dominated Melghat region of Amravati district. The residential school houses around 810 boys and girls, of whom nearly 600 reportedly returned to their homes over several days amid growing fears about the alleged paranormal incidents, according to a report by NDTV.

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It started on July 22, when four female students reportedly started displaying unusual behaviour, including uncontrollable crying and laughing. Some students also claimed to have heard the sounds of anklets and other unusual noises at night.

Ghost Rumours Spread

The incidents fuelled rumours that some students had been possessed and that the hostel was haunted. Several explanations circulated locally, including beliefs surrounding a mahua tree that had reportedly been cut down on the school premises, a nearby temple or deity, and the alleged spirit of a tribal youth who had died in the area.

However, these claims have not been established as facts.

A team of health experts examined the affected students and ruled out supernatural explanations. Officials said the reported symptoms could be linked to mental stress, fear and a hysteria-like condition.

Members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, which works to counter superstition, also visited the school and counselled students. They urged them to approach the incidents scientifically rather than relying on rumours and supernatural explanations.

Amravati MP Balwant Wankhade appealed to students and their families not to panic and encouraged them to return to the school. Headmaster Sanjay Chaudhary said counselling efforts were continuing, particularly for the affected girls, as per NDTV.

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Several students have reportedly started returning after counselling, while authorities continue efforts to restore confidence, address the students' concerns and prevent further rumours.

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