Clashes, Stone-Pelting: Sinhagad Fort In Pune Witnesses Chaos As Women Allegedly Harassed

Sinhagad Fort in Pune witnessed a tense situation on Independence Day amid a heavy tourist rush, with reports of women being allegedly harassed, followed by a clash and stone pelting between groups, NDTV reported.

Security and crowd management measures by the administration faltered due to the massive turnout. Taking undue advantage of the crowd, some miscreants allegedly deliberately engaged in obscene acts and molested young women. Furthermore, NDTV reported that a violent clash and stone-pelting incident between two groups of rowdy individuals endangered the lives of other tourists present at the fort.

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Visitors travelling with their families and friends reportedly faced considerable difficulty as the situation turned chaotic.

Following this experience, there is widespread outrage among the tourists, who are raising questions regarding the administration's negligence and the safety of visitors.

According to reports, the Haveli Police were looking into the incident, however, no confirmed arrests were established in connection with the alleged harassment. The number of people injured during the clash also remains unclear.

This episode has raised significant concerns over how security and crowds are managed at Sinhagad Fort during periods of exceptionally high tourist footfall.

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